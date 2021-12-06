Longlist for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022 announced

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ten new up-and-coming artists have been announced as part of the longlist for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022.

The 20th year of the list sees eight female nominees tipped for success in the music industry next year.

Among those selected are AIM Independent Music award winner Enny, pop-fusion artist Pink Pantheress, and South African-born Baby Queen.

Lola Young, who recorded the John Lewis Christmas song, a cover of Together In Electric Dreams, was also included on the list.

Other nominated solo artists include Central Cee, Mimi Webb, Priya Ragu and Tems.

Indie duo Wet Leg and Leeds-based group Yard Act have also made the longlist.

The Sound Of list was created in 2003 to showcase the most exciting rising stars in music.

Previous winners of the accolade include Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, HAIM and Years & Years.

The list was selected by a panel of over 130 industry experts and other artists including Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish.

Chris Price, Head of Music for Radio 1, says: “This year’s Sound Of list will go down as one of the greats; a rich and diverse representation of genres, a great year for British and female artists.

“I’m delighted to report that all ten acts have had significant support from Radio 1, many of them as alumni of our own Brit List.”

The winner will be announced on January 6 on BBC News and BBC Radio 1.