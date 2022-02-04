Don Broco score chart success after ‘so many hiccups’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Don Broco score chart success after ‘so many hiccups’

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 6:03 pm
Don Broco score chart success for the first time (Official Charts Company)
Don Broco score chart success for the first time (Official Charts Company)

Don Broco have landed their first UK number one album with Amazing Things.

The Bedford-born rock band’s fourth studio album overcame stiff competition from The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to secure the top spot on the UK charts.

Don Broco have enjoyed three UK Top 40 albums but clinched the top spot on Friday, topping both the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Record Store Chart with 98% physical sales, the Official Charts Company said.

Celebrating their success, they said: “Wow, our first ever Official Charts UK Number One album!

“Thank you so much to our fans for supporting us this week, we honestly couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for you guys!

“After so many hiccups along the way with this album release, to finally get it out and get this Official Charts UK Number One Album award means so much.”

Blackpool rock band Jethro Tull also landed their first Top 10 on the Official Albums Chart in 50 years, with The Zealot Gene entering at number nine.

Their last Top 10 appearance was 1972’s Living In The Past.

Encanto
Stephanie Beatriz (Official Charts Company)

Meanwhile, the soundtrack from Disney movie Encanto has become the first film soundtrack in history to land three simultaneous Top 10s on the Official Singles Chart.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the animated film has continued its domination for the third week after becoming the first original Disney song to reach number one in the singles chart.

The track, which was written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is now the longest-running number one of 2022 so far.

The film, about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, has won acclaim for its catchy music and for exploring a cultural perspective not often seen in Disney movies.

Two more songs from the Encanto soundtrack also feature in the Top 10 this week – Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow is at four and The Family Madrigal by Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz is at number seven.

