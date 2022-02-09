Little Mix reminisce on past Brit performances following awards snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Little Mix reminisce on past Brit performances following awards snub

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 5:49 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Little Mix have reminisced about their past performances at the Brit Awards as they congratulated the nominees and winners from this year’s show.

The girl band were nominated for best British group and best international song for Heartbreak Anthem featuring Galantis and David Guetta, but missed out on the top prizes during Tuesday night’s ceremony in London.

They made history last year as the first female band to win the Brit Award for best British group.

The pop group posted a video compilation to Instagram of their performances at the Brit Awards from throughout the years and wrote: “We did that”.

They wrote: “Congratulations to all the nominees and winners at this year’s @brits #BRITs.”

Little Mix have previously picked up two other Brit Awards, having won best single in 2017 for Shout Out To My Ex and best video in 2019 for Woman Like Me featuring Nicki Minaj.

The band were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.

Originally consisting of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, the quartet became one of the most successful products of the singing competition and one of the biggest girl groups of the last 10 years, selling more than 60 million records worldwide.

In December 2020, Nelson decided to leave the band, saying the high-profile role had taken a toll on her mental health, and she has now signed a solo deal with Polydor Records.

The remaining trio announced in December that they would be taking a break after 10 years together to work on “other projects”.

They shared the news to their Instagram account and said that after their Confetti tour this year they would be going on hiatus.

Thirlwall has since said that the timing felt right as they wanted to break while they were still on an “incredibly high” as a group, and confirmed they were all still like family and were going to support each other in their individual projects.

