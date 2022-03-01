Adele’s 30 named global album of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adele’s blockbuster 30 has been named global album of the year.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) crowned the Easy On Me singer as the winner of the Global Album All Format Chart for 2021.

It is the fourth studio album by Adele, 33, and marked her return to music after a six-year gap.

The album, released in November, explores themes of divorce, motherhood and heartache.

Adele has won 15 Grammy Awards and 12 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with Apple Music, Adele spoke about how her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, becoming a mother, and reconnecting with her estranged father before his death influenced the album.

It reached number one in more than 20 countries, including the UK where it spent five weeks at the top of the Official Albums Chart.

During the week of the album’s release Adele achieved a chart double on the Official Singles Chart with two songs from the album – Easy On Me at number one and Oh My God at number two.

In the US, 30 became Adele’s third album to top the Billboard 100 chart.

The album now tops all three of the IFPI’s global album charts: Global Album All Format Chart, Global Album Sales Chart and the first Global Vinyl Album Chart.

Following its release, 30 surpassed more than five million physical album equivalent units in less than two months.

Adele released 30 in November, six years after her previous album (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Frances Moore, chief executive of the IFPI, said: “It has been wonderful to have Adele back and releasing music over the second half of last year.

“Her dominance of all three IFPI album charts speaks to her unique songwriting talent, her iconic voice and unrelenting global popularity.

“We are thrilled to award Adele and all of her team the IFPI Global Album All Format chart award and send huge congratulations for a stellar year.”

The IFPI introduced the first Global Vinyl Album Chart for the 2021 awards to reflect the continued resurgence of the format.

Adele was joined by Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber in the top three of the Global Album All Format 2021 chart.

Rodrigo, 19, secured second place with her album Sour, and Bieber, 28, was at number three with Justice.

Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, The Kid Laroi, Abba, Morgan Wallen and Doja Cat completed the top 10.

The Global Album All Format Chart takes into account physical sales, digital downloads and streaming platforms across a calendar year.

Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2021, according to the IFPI

1. Adele – 30

2. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

3. Justin Bieber -Justice

4. Ed Sheeran – =

5. The Weeknd – After Hours

6. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

7. The Kid Laroi – F*** Love (Mix Tape)

8. Abba – Voyage

9. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album

10. Doja Cat – Planet Her