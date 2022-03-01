Adele’s 30 named global album of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele’s 30 named global album of the year

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 3:03 pm
Adele’s album 30 has been named global album of the year (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adele’s album 30 has been named global album of the year (Matt Crossick/PA)

Adele’s blockbuster 30 has been named global album of the year.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) crowned the Easy On Me singer as the winner of the Global Album All Format Chart for 2021.

It is the fourth studio album by Adele, 33, and marked her return to music after a six-year gap.

The album, released in November, explores themes of divorce, motherhood and heartache.

Adele
Adele has won 15 Grammy Awards and 12 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with Apple Music, Adele spoke about how her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, becoming a mother, and reconnecting with her estranged father before his death influenced the album.

It reached number one in more than 20 countries, including the UK where it spent five weeks at the top of the Official Albums Chart.

During the week of the album’s release Adele achieved a chart double on the Official Singles Chart with two songs from the album – Easy On Me at number one and Oh My God at number two.

In the US, 30 became Adele’s third album to top the Billboard 100 chart.

The album now tops all three of the IFPI’s global album charts: Global Album All Format Chart, Global Album Sales Chart and the first Global Vinyl Album Chart.

Following its release, 30 surpassed more than five million physical album equivalent units in less than two months.

Adele
Adele released 30 in November, six years after her previous album (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Frances Moore, chief executive of the IFPI, said: “It has been wonderful to have Adele back and releasing music over the second half of last year.

“Her dominance of all three IFPI album charts speaks to her unique songwriting talent, her iconic voice and unrelenting global popularity.

“We are thrilled to award Adele and all of her team the IFPI Global Album All Format chart award and send huge congratulations for a stellar year.”

The IFPI introduced the first Global Vinyl Album Chart for the 2021 awards to reflect the continued resurgence of the format.

Adele was joined by Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber in the top three of the Global Album All Format 2021 chart.

Rodrigo, 19, secured second place with her album Sour, and Bieber, 28, was at number three with Justice.

Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, The Kid Laroi, Abba, Morgan Wallen and Doja Cat completed the top 10.

The Global Album All Format Chart takes into account physical sales, digital downloads and streaming platforms across a calendar year.

Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2021, according to the IFPI

1. Adele – 30
2. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
3. Justin Bieber -Justice
4. Ed Sheeran – =
5. The Weeknd – After Hours
6. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
7. The Kid Laroi – F*** Love (Mix Tape)
8. Abba – Voyage
9. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album
10. Doja Cat – Planet Her

