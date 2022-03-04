The Wanted star Max George reveals pros and cons of sobriety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

The Wanted star Max George reveals pros and cons of sobriety

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 12:43 pm
Max George has opened up about the pros and cons of sobriety (Joe Giddens/PA)
Max George has opened up about the pros and cons of sobriety (Joe Giddens/PA)

Max George has said that sobriety has made life clearer and helped him pass his driving test, despite leaving him “really bored at weekends”.

George, 33, makes up one fifth of British and Irish boyband The Wanted.

He also took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and recently completed the Strictly live tour.

The Wanted
The Wanted recently embarked on a UK arena tour (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Fleur East on Hits Radio, George said: “I haven’t drunk in 18 months, everyone says ‘I bet you feel well better don’t you?’ No, I just feel really bored at weekends! Just grim as usual through the week.

“It has been good, it’s easier to keep fit… so yeah, everything’s pretty clear now.”

George credited his 18 months of sobriety with helping him pass his driving test, after seven attempts.

“I passed my driving test which is good, only took 32 years and seven tests! All my tests always came on Mondays, so I always felt awful (after the weekend), but I passed on a Thursday morning,” he said.

After a seven-year hiatus, George and his bandmates – Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes – reunited last year to record new material and launch a 2022 UK tour.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020
George competed in Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner Dianne Buswell (BBC/PA)

The tour kicked off in Glasgow on March 3, however Parker was not present due to a delay to cancer treatment he is currently receiving for a brain tumour.

Speaking about the tour, George said: “It’s our first tour in eight years and we are genuinely pushing it to make this the best we’ve ever done; our rehearsals are twice as long as usual, and we are better looking than we’ve ever been!”

George also hosts a show on Hits Radio every Friday from 7pm-10pm.

