George Michael’s Careless Whisper tops radio poll of favourite songs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Michael’s Careless Whisper has retained the title of best loved song in a poll of radio listeners.

For the fourth year in a row, the 1984 track – written by the late singer and Andrew Ridgeley – has topped Smooth Radio’s All Time Top 500, an annual poll of the nation’s favourite songs.

Michael has also been crowned the most popular artist in the poll with 23 songs, 17 of which are solo numbers, making the list.

George Michael has topped the Smooth Radio poll once again (Ryan Phillips/PA)

The estate of Michael and family said: “We are absolutely delighted that given the Freedom to vote for the songs they love the most, George’s fans and Smooth Radio listeners have once again shown their Faith and voted Careless Whisper to number one.”

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Public interest surrounding his life remains and a new documentary about the late singer, titled George Michael: Freedom Uncut, is due out on June 22.

His third studio album Older is also set to be re-released this summer to mark 25 years since its launch.

Meanwhile, Whitney Houston was voted the most popular female artist with 12 songs in the top 500.

The late singer’s version of I Will Always Love You is her highest-placed song, at number 22.

Whitney Houston was voted the most popular female artist in the radio poll (Ian West/PA)

Pop superstar Adele came in second with nine entries in the chart, while Madonna slipped to third position with seven songs.

Abba was voted the most popular band of all time following the release of Voyage last October, their first album of new material in 40 years.

The Swedish band have 12 entries in the countdown, led by Dancing Queen at number 10 and The Winner Takes It All at number 40.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration on The Joker And The Queen, which was released in February, is the most recent song to be voted into the chart.

Smooth presenter Angie Greaves, who announced the number one song on air, said: “Every year, Smooth’s All Time Top 500 gives us an unprecedented insight into the nation’s favourite songs and artists.

“George Michael’s music clearly stands the test of time and it’s wonderful to see him retain the top spot with Careless Whisper, ahead of his much-anticipated documentary released this year.

“For many of us, music continues to be a sanctuary and a place of solace – and it’s wonderful to see the special place that Smooth’s line-up of iconic music artists continues to hold in the nation’s hearts.”