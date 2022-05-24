Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 2:04 am
US singer Christina Perri has announced she is pregnant again two years after suffering a ‘heartbreaking’ miscarriage (PA)
US singer Christina Perri has announced she is pregnant again two years after suffering a ‘heartbreaking’ miscarriage (PA)

US singer Christina Perri has announced she is pregnant again two years after suffering a “heartbreaking” miscarriage.

Perri, who is best known for hits including Jar Of Hearts and A Thousand Years, shared the news on social media on Monday and said she and her family were “very excited”.

“Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we’re very excited,” the 35-year-old wrote, captioning a video showing her daughter opening a box with photos of her pregnancy scans.

“We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy.”

The video showed Perri and husband Paul Costabile smiling and laughing with their young daughter, who is heard to say “I love you mom” at the end.

In January 2020 she revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks and had been a week away from telling loved ones about the pregnancy.

“We are shocked and completely heartbroken,” she said at the time.

“We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”

Perri said she is “so sad but not ashamed”, adding: “I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing.”

She ended her message by saying: “I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”

Perri tied the knot with Costabile in December 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Carmella Stanley, the following January.

She first found fame after her single Jar Of Hearts appeared on reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2010.

It went on to be a hit on both sides of the Atlantic. Perri is also known for the song A Thousand Years, which featured on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 soundtrack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal