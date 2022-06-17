Harry Styles’ primary school teacher thanks star for concert shout-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles’ primary school teacher thanks star for concert shout-out

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 12:58 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 4:34 pm
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles’ primary school teacher has thanked the singer for his “lovely tribute” during a concert earlier this week.

The former One Direction star stopped his show at Old Trafford cricket ground on Wednesday to give Mrs Vernon a shout-out.

The 28-year-old also thanked the other “truly wonderful” teachers from Hermitage Primary School in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Lorraine Kelly (Ian West/PA)

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, Mrs Vernon said: “I would have loved to have been there but Mrs Bailey, my colleague who was there, she phoned straight away.

“I’ve watched the video and it was just such a lovely tribute and a really, really great thing for him to do.”

Host Lorraine Kelly said: “Obviously you had a huge influence on him. He thanked you personally and dedicated a song to you. He’s basically just a wee angel. Was he always like that?”

Mrs Vernon replied: “Some of the time. Some of the time he was an angel. Some of the time he could be, you know…

“He’s got a cheeky, lovely side to him. He was a great character. That smile was always so lovely.

“He loved music, he loved performing, right the way through our school and everybody, every teacher at Hermitage had a big impact on him.”

Speaking about the public thank-you, she added: “It was a really kind thing for him to do.

“Teachers do a brilliant job, every single teacher worked so, so hard, and the reward we get is from the children in our class and the children that we’ve taught in every previous year.

“That’s what we get our reward from.”

Mrs Vernon said she had seen “something special” in Styles from the start.

“A sparkle, a twinkle in his eye. His personality or character being so much there from when he was four or five. That showed us that he was going to go on to do something really special.”

