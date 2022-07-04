Alexandra Burke welcomes first child with footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexandra Burke welcomes first child with footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 12:46 pm
Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph have welcomed their first child (Ian West/PA)
Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph have welcomed their first child (Ian West/PA)

Alexandra Burke has welcomed her first child with footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph.

British singer-songwriter Burke found fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008.

Burke revealed she had given birth to her first child on Instagram, where she shared an image of her baby’s feet alongside a touching caption.

In the post, which was also shared to Randolph’s Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

Burke and goalkeeper Randolph, 34, who plays for West Ham and the Republic of Ireland, revealed they were expecting a child in February when they shared a video to Instagram which showed the pair on a country walk with their two dogs.

In the video, they’re standing near a lake as Randolph gets to his knees to kiss his girlfriend’s stomach.

The clip then showed the couple rubbing Burke’s bump as she smiles.

Since winning The X Factor after duetting with Beyonce, Burke has forged a successful career in music and the West End.

She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was partnered with Gorka Marquez.

