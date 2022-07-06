R Kelly taken off suicide watch in US jail following 30-year sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
R Kelly taken off suicide watch in US jail following 30-year sentence

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 1:02 am
R Kelly taken off suicide watch in US jail following 30 year sentence (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly taken off suicide watch in US jail following 30 year sentence (Alamy/PA)

R Kelly has been removed from suicide watch in prison, after the singer previously claimed the protective treatment was a form of punishment.

The former 90s R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week in New York on charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking.

Prosecutors initially said the measure was needed for Kelly’s “own safety” following a psychological examination.

But in new filings, attorneys on behalf of the US government said the measures were no longer required.

R Kelly
The former 90s R&B star was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week in New York on charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking (Alamy/PA)

“Following a clinical assessment, plaintiff Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as ‘R. Kelly,’ was removed from suicide watch as of this morning, July 5, 2022,” the filings stated.

“Because plaintiff has already been removed from suicide watch, there is nothing more that the court can do for him.”

Kelly is due to return to court on August 15 to stand trial on charges related to possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

