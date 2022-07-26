Selena Gomez says she is ‘still learning’ as she reflects on turning 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Selena Gomez says she is ‘still learning’ as she reflects on turning 30

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 4:30 am
Selena Gomez says she is ‘still learning’ as she reflects on turning 30 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez says she is “someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters” as she reflected upon her recent 30th birthday.

The US singer and actress said she was “beginning to really like 30” and that she was moving forward with the help of “so many strong, empowering people”.

Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday last Friday on July 22.

Writing on Instagram she said: “Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this.

“My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.

“I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants.

“Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me…

“I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.

“Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

As well as her successful music career, Gomez  also stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Disney+ comedy series Only Murders In The Building.

