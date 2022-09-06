Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make health a priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make health a priority’

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 9:59 pm
Justin Bieber said he is taking another break from his Justice world tour to “make my health a priority” amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The Canadian singer, 28, said his recent shows in Europe had “taken a real toll on me” and he needs more time to “rest and get better”.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

Posting on his Instagram story, Bieber said he had given “everything I have” during a recent show in Brazil.

“After getting offstage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
It comes just over a month after Bieber announced his return to touring, amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome (PA)

“So I’m going to take a break from touring right now. I’m going to be OK but I need to take time to rest and get better.

“Thank you for all your prayers and support throughout all this. I love you all passionately.”

It comes just over a month after Bieber announced his return to touring, having previously postponed several US dates.

He told fans he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement but it would still take time to recover.

