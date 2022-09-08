Louis Tomlinson ‘expecting a few texts’ from One Direction after new album launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Louis Tomlinson ‘expecting a few texts’ from One Direction after new album launch

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 3:21 am
Louis Tomlinson ‘expecting a few texts’ from One Direction after new album launch (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson ‘expecting a few texts’ from One Direction after new album launch (James Manning/PA)

Louis Tomlinson says he will be “expecting a few texts” from his former One Direction bandmates when his new album comes out later this year.

The singer, 30, said that following the group’s split in 2016, its members have each “embraced what we love musically” and he was “proud” of his own solo career.

Tomlinson’s second album Faith In The Future, will be released in November and follows his recently released single Bigger Than Me.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show about his recent world tour dates and upcoming album, he said: “I feel like I’ve been working towards that moment for a long time and this feeling that I’m feeling now it’s definitely the best professional year I’ve had in a long time or across my whole career.

“Because I came out of a band the size of One Direction, my first album – I’m immensely proud of it but there’s a lot of room for overthinking when you come out of a situation like I did.

“So actually I had more clarity on this album, I felt more comfortable saying this is who I am as an artist.”

The One Show
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London, after an appearance on The One Show (James Manning/PA)

On the different paths that One Direction had taken since their separation, he continued: “I think all of us have embraced what we love musically and I think that was what was interesting about One Direction – we did all have different tastes musically.

“But this is the kind of stuff I grew up with, so to be doing now what I love definitely makes me proud.”

Asked if the band showed each other support on their new releases, he added: “In terms of every single, probably not, but once the album comes out I’ll be expecting a few texts definitely.”

Tomlinson also recalled his first ever musical festival as Leeds when he was 16, saying that he had still been wearing his wristband during his first X Factor audition.

His new album, Faith In The Future, comes out on November 11 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Sir Elton John (Joe Giddens/PA)
Elton John hopes collaboration shows Britney Spears is ‘one of great pop stars’
Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy (Eurovision/PA)
Collaboration that chose Sam Ryder will pick UK’s 2023 Eurovision entry
Harry Styles jokes he ‘went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’ at US tour show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles jokes he ‘went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’ at US…
(Carlos Giusti/AP, File)
Ricky Martin sues nephew over false sexual abuse allegations
Sam Fender is among the nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles and Sam Fender among those battling it out for Mercury Prize 2022
Andrea Bocelli is releasing a Christmas album with his children Matteo and Virginia (Giovanni De Sandre/PA)
Andrea Bocelli to release Christmas album with son and daughter
Wonderland, Aberdeen's new arts festival, kicks off this weekend.
Step through the looking glass as Aberdeen becomes Wonderland this weekend
0
Lewis Capaldi has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi: My Tourette’s diagnosis makes so much sense
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make my health a priority’ (PA)
Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour again to ‘make health a priority’

More from Press and Journal

loganair fuel price
Loganair sets new fuel charges to flight tickets after changes in global oil and…
Bridge End in Buckie will be closed next week for resurfacing works. Image by Google Maps.
Buckie road to close next week for resurfacing works
0
Oban lifeboat crews were called out to assist two people who had to abandon their fishing vessel.
Two people recovered after abandoning fishing vessel near Lismore Island
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0