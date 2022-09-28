Emma Bunton says she would love the Spice Girls to perform at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Bunton says she would love the Spice Girls to perform at Glastonbury

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 10:51 pm
Emma Bunton has said she would love the Spice Girls to perform at Glastonbury (Ian West/PA)
Emma Bunton has said she would love the Spice Girls to be given the opportunity to perform at Glastonbury Festival.

The group recently announced they would be releasing a new and expanded edition of their 1997 album Spiceworld, in celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary.

Speaking on The One Show, 46-year-old Bunton, whose nickname in the band was Baby Spice, was asked by host Jermaine Jenas whether there was a chance the Spice Girls would perform at the music festival, to which Bunton replied: “I would love it, I mean I really hope so.

“I haven’t had that email from Glastonbury asking yet – but it would work.

“I want to go to Glastonbury to have fun, so if I could perform there as well that would be very nice.”

Bunton’s bandmate Mel C has also expressed a desire to play at Glastonbury.

While at the festival earlier this year, she told BBC Breakfast it would be “the dream” for them to play at Worthy Farm and that they “would love to do it”.

The singer, known as Sporty Spice, said: “The girls and I, we have chatted about it, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

She said she has a “good feeling” that Victoria Beckham, known as Posh Spice, would join them for the gig.

Bunton also gave fans a taste of what to expect from the Spiceworld re-release, which is due out on November 4, saying: “We have our album coming out, SpiceWorld 25, and it’s got some new stuff that you’ve not heard, live tracks.

“It’s got a track actually that the fans have been asking for for years, which is a track called Step To Me, which back in the day we did for Pepsi. So that’s on there and just lots of new stuff.”

The confirmation of a new release has delighted fans after a social media teaser suggested a Spiceworld 25 release could be on the way.

Spice Girls reunion tour
The Spice Girls – minus Victoria Beckham – in concert at Wembley Stadium in London in 2019 (Andrew Timms/PA)

The group teased the forthcoming album anniversary on Twitter, posting a picture of a spinning globe with a banner that said “Spiceworld 25”.

Earlier in the show Bunton also said she occasionally has friends over for Spice Girls sleepovers.

She told host Alex Jones: “They try things on, I’ve got a mic that I love from a tour so they go around the house singing in the mic and holding the awards.

“I mean it’s really lovely, and we have to take pictures and video them and it is lovely.”

In 2019, the band – minus Victoria Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

