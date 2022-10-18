Michael Buble ‘so excited’ to perform for UK fans again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Michael Buble ‘so excited’ to perform for UK fans again

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 9:26 am
Michael Buble’s Higher Tour will begin in March 2023 (PA)
Michael Buble’s Higher Tour will begin in March 2023 (PA)

Michael Buble has said it will be “extra special” to celebrate his 20 years in music with his British fans.

The chart-topping Canadian singer has announced his first UK nationwide arena tour in more than four years.

Two decades after the release of his self-titled debut album, the Higher Tour will begin at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday March 26 2023.

The 47-year-old Grammy-winner will then visit Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle and Nottingham, before closing the tour at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

He said: “I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it!

“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.

“I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!”

Michael Buble and wife welcome fourth child
Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato (Steve Parsons/PA)

Buble’s wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, gave birth to their fourth child in August.

The couple are also parents to Noah, Vida and Elias.

The singer took a two-year break from music after his eldest son was diagnosed with cancer, at the age of three, in November 2016.

After Noah was given the all-clear in 2017, Buble wrote a song – called Forever Now – about his children.

He previously admitted that he had thought he would not make another album after he and Lopilato announced their son was ill.

– Tickets for the UK Higher Tour go on general sale on Friday October 21 at 9am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Michael Buble worked magic for his fans during his last gig at P&J Live in 2019. All photos by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Recapturing the magic of Michael Buble's last gig at P&J Live
Michael Buble is returning to Aberdeen's P&J Live.
Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen with first arena tour in four years
The Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Matt Crossick/PA)
Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis addresses ticket price rise
Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for a global artist awards at the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards
Lewis Capaldi nominated for global artist award at Scottish music ceremony
Dua Lipa says the ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times (PA)
Dua Lipa says ‘simple pleasure’ of reading has helped her through ‘hectic’ times
The Queen Consort meets singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (David Parry/PA)
Camilla brings sister to Booker Prize ceremony and meets Dua Lipa
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340
Aberdeen's DanceLive festival returns this weekend with stunning live performances in the heart of the city.
DanceLive steps out to transform Aberdeen into a vibrant festival city this weekend
Geri Halliwell-Horner has written a new children’s adventure book (Premier/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner to publish children’s adventure book series
Kanye West has begun the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West buying alternative social media platform Parler

Most Read

1
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
2
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
4
A replacement Altens recycling centre has been approved after a huge fire this summer.
‘An emergency measure’: Urgent plans to resume work at blaze-hit Altens recycling plant approved
5
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
6
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
7
21 restaurants in the Highlands with two or more AA Rosettes
8
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
10
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg

More from Press and Journal

Orbex rocket on launchpad.
Forres-based Orbex fired up with £40.4 million funding boost
Jamie Purvis with the winner of Young Chef of the Year, Ross Boyd of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Winners of North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition…
A fire broke out at a property at North Guidry Street, Elgin. Image: JasperImage.
Firefighters work through the night to bring Elgin blaze under control
The beautiful summer bedding at Haddo House.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Time to think about bulb planting
Katy apples thrive in the climate of the north of Scotland (Photo: Ann Stewart/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Sink your teeth into Scotland's most northerly apples
Connor Barron in hot pursuit of Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron eyes Hampden date with the Dons
Aaron Doran on the attack for Caley Thistle against Albion Rovers.
Aaron Doran hails supreme Caley Thistle work-rate as first place chance is up for…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen Picture shows; The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen . The Timmermarket Clinic on East North Street in Aberdeen . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
'Frustrated' man forced Aberdeen rehab centre to be evacuated
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's back three gamble paid off
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Neil Drysdale: What is it about Scottish teams dragging defeat from the jaws of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented