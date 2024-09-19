Former Aberdeen FC player appears in court on drug importation charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen FC player appears in court on drug importation charge

The 33-year-old, who now plays for Greenock Morton, appeared before Carlisle magistrates today.

By Dale Haslam
Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas left Aberdeen in April 2022. Image: SNS Group
Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas left Aberdeen in April 2022. Image: SNS Group

A former Aberdeen FC player has appeared in court accused of helping import drugs into the UK from Thailand.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who played for the Dons in the 2021/22 season, was detained after the seizure of cannabis with a street value of £600,000 at Stansted Airport on September 2.

Police made arrests of other individuals – but not Emmanuel-Thomas – at Stansted Airport on September 2 and they arrested Emmanuel-Thomas on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, of Cardwell Road, Gourock, appeared before Carlisle magistrates earlier today.

He is charged with importing class B drugs and made no plea.

cannabis at London Stansted
The stash was found inside two suitcases. Image: NCA

Emmanuel-Thomas was remanded in custody and his case will next call at Carlisle Crown Court on October 18.

Two others were previously charged with drug importation offences in connection with the case.

They appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates and were bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1.

Promising football career

The Londoner began a promising football career for English Premier League side Arsenal, making his debut against Stoke in 2010.

He then went out on loan to Blackpool and Doncaster before returning to play for the Gunners.

Emmanuel-Thomas drew huge praise from legendary manager Arsene Wenger who said he would go onto be a “great player” if kept his fitness.

But things didn’t work out for the starlet at Arsenal and so he signed for Ipswich Town in 2011.

He then had spells at Bristol City and QPR before making a surprise switch in 2019 to a now-defunct football club based in Southern Thailand.

Only scored once for the Dons

The midfielder returned to the UK in 2020 and moved north of the border, signing for Premiership side Livingston, who he represented in the Scottish League Cup final.

His contract ran out and so then Dons boss Stephen Glass snapped him up in May 2021.

Glass hailed Emmanuel-Thomas was “the first piece of the jigsaw” of the Aberdeen attack rebuild – and supporters affectionally called him ‘Jet’ after his initials.

But the forward made just 14 league appearances for Aberdeen – and his only goal for the club came in a League Cup game against Raith.

Aberdeen ended his contract in April 2022 and he went off to play for a club in India before an unsuccessful trial with Caley Thistle in October 2023.

He then signed a contract with Greenock Morton this summer and most recently started up front for them in a 1-0 defeat against Queen’s Park last Saturday.

 

