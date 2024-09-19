Former Aberdeen FC player appears in court on drug importation charge

A former Aberdeen FC player has appeared in court accused of helping import drugs into the UK from Thailand.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who played for the Dons in the 2021/22 season, was detained after the seizure of cannabis with a street value of £600,000 at Stansted Airport on September 2.

Police made arrests of other individuals – but not Emmanuel-Thomas – at Stansted Airport on September 2 and they arrested Emmanuel-Thomas on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, of Cardwell Road, Gourock, appeared before Carlisle magistrates earlier today.

He is charged with importing class B drugs and made no plea.

Emmanuel-Thomas was remanded in custody and his case will next call at Carlisle Crown Court on October 18.

Two others were previously charged with drug importation offences in connection with the case.

They appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates and were bailed to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1.

Promising football career

The Londoner began a promising football career for English Premier League side Arsenal, making his debut against Stoke in 2010.

He then went out on loan to Blackpool and Doncaster before returning to play for the Gunners.

Emmanuel-Thomas drew huge praise from legendary manager Arsene Wenger who said he would go onto be a “great player” if kept his fitness.

But things didn’t work out for the starlet at Arsenal and so he signed for Ipswich Town in 2011.

He then had spells at Bristol City and QPR before making a surprise switch in 2019 to a now-defunct football club based in Southern Thailand.

Only scored once for the Dons

The midfielder returned to the UK in 2020 and moved north of the border, signing for Premiership side Livingston, who he represented in the Scottish League Cup final.

His contract ran out and so then Dons boss Stephen Glass snapped him up in May 2021.

Glass hailed Emmanuel-Thomas was “the first piece of the jigsaw” of the Aberdeen attack rebuild – and supporters affectionally called him ‘Jet’ after his initials.

But the forward made just 14 league appearances for Aberdeen – and his only goal for the club came in a League Cup game against Raith.

Aberdeen ended his contract in April 2022 and he went off to play for a club in India before an unsuccessful trial with Caley Thistle in October 2023.

He then signed a contract with Greenock Morton this summer and most recently started up front for them in a 1-0 defeat against Queen’s Park last Saturday.