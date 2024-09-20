‘We have no other option other than to speak out publicly’: The Wilson family’s statement in full

For nearly 20 years, we as a family have fully supported every aspect of the police’s investigation into the murder of our husband and father Alistair.

We have participated in multiple media interviews when asked by the police to support their many appeals for information over the years.

At the request of Police Scotland, we’ve previously agreed to stay out of the spotlight by declining numerous invitations from the media to give interviews outwith those official appeals.

However, over the past 18 months, our relationship with the police has steadily deteriorated because of unresolved and ongoing issues that are not being properly addressed.

Approaching the 20th anniversary of Alistair’s unsolved murder, having desperately attempted every other avenue for resolution we possibly could, we feel distressed and disappointed at having no other option other than to speak out publicly.

It would not be appropriate for us to comment on recent media reports of the police aborting a planned arrest in relation to Alistair’s murder.

We have since made a series of complaints about Police Scotland’s handling of Alistair’s investigation, including the conduct of its head of major crime Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone.

As a family, we have welcomed some of the conclusions by Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) and the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC), with the former upholding one complaint against DCS Livingstone.

Despite awaiting the outcome of upcoming disciplinary proceedings, DCS Livingstone remains in his job and is not even suspended.

That he continues to have oversight of every murder enquiry in Scotland, including Alistair’s is a completely unacceptable situation, particularly given his integrity has been questioned.

The poor judgement and lack of accountability at the highest levels of Police Scotland has regrettably eroded any trust we have in their ability to secure justice for Alistair.

We were shocked our request to meet Chief Constable Jo Farrell in a last-ditch attempt to salvage relations was met with an outright refusal.

Last week’s announcement that Alistair’s murder would be subject to a “complete reinvestigation” was upsetting and a huge disappointment as the announcement felt far from the ‘good news story’ that Police Scotland wanted it to be.

Our loyalty to and cooperation with Police Scotland has long been taken for granted during a sometimes turbulent relationship that the actions of senior leadership has damaged beyond repair.

If Police Scotland has any credibility left, it will prioritise putting investigations and justice ahead of protecting its own reputation.

