Sting to be awarded fellowship by The Ivors Academy

Sting is set to be awarded a fellowship by The Ivors Academy.

The 71-year-old musician and former The Police frontman, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, will become the 23rd artist to receive the highest honour the music writers association bestows.

Sting, who has previously won seven Ivors including the lifetime achievement award in 2002, will join the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading, Peter Gabriel and Sir Elton John when he becomes a fellowship of the academy at The Ivors ceremony on May 18.

Sting (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ahead of receiving the award, Sting said: “Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious.

“Song writing is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this fellowship of the academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

Sting was the primary songwriter and frontman of new wave rock band The Police from 1977 until 1984, after which he left to pursue a solo career.

The band found fame with hits such as Roxanne and Every Breath You Take.

Over the course of his career, Sting has won 17 Grammys, including song of the year for Every Breath You Take in 1984, three Brits and various other accolades.

To commemorate his new fellowship, The Ivors newly announced sponsor Amazon Music will release a previously unheard demo of Sting’s 2021 single If It’s Love, taken from his most recent album The Bridge.

The demo will be released exclusively via Amazon Music.

The Police, consisting of Andy Summers, Sting and Stewart Copeland (PA)

On behalf of The Ivors Academy, fellow Joan Armatrading said: “Across all of Sting’s work as a solo artist and with the iconic band The Police, he is without doubt one of the UK’s foremost successful songwriters and performers and is certainly deserving of one of the most prestigious awards in the music business.

“My huge congratulations on being made a fellow of The Ivors Academy, Sting.”

The nominees for the 2023 Ivors, which celebrate “the craft and achievements of songwriters and composers”, will be announced on April 18.

The winners will be revealed at The Ivors awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 18.

Previous winners of the awards – which are judged by songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy – include Adele, Stormzy, Little Simz, Cathy Dennis, Annie Lennox, Amy Winehouse and Dave.