Love Island star Laura Anderson announces baby news with soap actor Gary Lucy

Love Island’s Laura Anderson has revealed she is expecting her first baby with soap star Gary Lucy.

The reality TV personality, 33, announced the news on her Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a video reel documenting her pregnancy journey so far.

The former air hostess shared footage of the early stages of her growing bump, having an ultrasound scan and showing her dog sonogram pictures of the baby while M83’s song Outro played in the background.

She also shared a photograph of 41-year-old Lucy holding a baby grow inspired by American sitcom Friends which read “The one where we become parents” and a video of the couple posing with her baby bump wearing Christmas pyjamas.

The reel ends with Anderson and Lucy seemingly at their gender reveal surrounded by friends and family and appeared to show the couple finding out the baby’s gender – which had been shared in black and white to keep it a secret from fans.

Anderson, who was a runner-up on the 2018 series of Love Island along with Paul Knops, captioned the post: “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23.”

The announcement comes months after Lucy, who is known for playing Will Fletcher in The Bill, Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks, and Danny Pennant in EastEnders, was involved in a car crash on Boxing Day.

Famous faces including fellow Love Island stars Molly Mae Hague, Shaughna Phillips, Faye Winter, Maura Higgins and Tasha Ghouri passed on their congratulations on social media.

Meanwhile, singer Sinitta wrote: “Omg!!! My heart just exploded!! Congratulations Guys… wow Wow Wow!!!”

Anderson and Lucy, who shares four children with his ex-wife Natasha Gray, met while filming ITV reality dating show Celebs Go Dating.