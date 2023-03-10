Eric Clapton and Johnny Depp expected to perform at Jeff Beck tribute concerts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eric Clapton and Johnny Depp expected to perform at Jeff Beck tribute concerts

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 12:01 pm
Jeff Beck (Matt Salacuse/Warner Music Group/PA)
Jeff Beck (Matt Salacuse/Warner Music Group/PA)

Eric Clapton, Johnny Depp and Sir Rod Stewart are among the stars expected to perform as part of two concerts paying tribute to Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

Pioneering and influential rock guitarist Beck died in January at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Beck’s widow Sandra Beck and guitarist Clapton have announced two concerts to honour Beck’s memory and artistry, which will take place at the London venue in May and feature performances from a number of high-profile musicians.

Jeff Beck death
Jeff Beck and his wife Sandra (Yui Mok/PA)

The final line-up is set to be confirmed nearer to the performances, which have been billed for May 22 and 23.

Other artists who have reportedly indicated their interest to be involved in the tribute concerts include Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Olivia Safe.

Members of Beck’s touring band, Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson, are also expected to perform.

Grammy-winner Beck rose to prominence with rock band The Yardbirds and went on to have a successful solo career and fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

A chance meeting with musician Jimmy Page led Beck to join the the Yardbirds in 1965 – replacing the band’s former guitarist Clapton.

After close to two years with the band, Beck went on to forge a successful solo career.

Beck made headlines last year when he announced a collaborative album with Depp shortly after the Hollywood actor’s defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard drew to a close.

Johnny Depp in London
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp at the Royal Albert Hall in 2022 (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

The pair first met in 2016 and began recording the album in 2019 while Depp was also playing with Alice Cooper’s supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

In 2022, Beck released the full length album, titled 18, with Depp and the pair played a number of live gigs together.

Fans are able to register for pre-sale tickets for the Jeff Beck tribute concerts, which will go on sale on March 14 at 10am.

Tickets for the concerts will go on general sale on March 15 at 10am and are available from the venue and BookingsDirect.com.

Surplus income from the concerts will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue, based in Tunbridge Wells.

