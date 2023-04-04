Rylan Clark to appear in Eurovision-themed episode of radio soap The Archers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rylan Clark will star in a special Eurovision Song Contest-themed episode of The Archers, the BBC has announced.

The long-running Radio 4 soap will see the Eurovision commentator stop in at the fictional village of Ambridge on his way to Liverpool for the international music competition.

Clark said: “I’m looking forward to getting my wellies on and checking out what Eurovision excitement Ambridge’s residents have to offer as I pop into the iconic Archers.

“I’ve seen some drama throughout my time but nothing compares to what’s about to unfold in Ambridge.”

In the soap, he will judge the village’s Eurovision Variety Show and need rescuing from residents.

A computer generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look (BBC/Eurovision)

Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, said: “We’re delighted to have Rylan stop over in Ambridge for his Archers radio debut.

“It’s been a real treat welcoming him to the programme and it’s certainly brought Eurovision fever pitch to new heights.”

The Archers has previously seen celebrity cameos from Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench, council worker Jackie Weaver and the Queen Consort.

The soap has explored issues including teenage pregnancy, mental health and modern slavery, in a rural setting, for 72 years and nearly 20,000 episodes.

Clark is providing Eurovision commentary alongside radio DJ Scott Mills, as singer Alesha Dixon, comedian Graham Norton, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina present the event on the BBC.

The grand final of Eurovision is on Saturday May 13 at the ACC Liverpool and will air live on BBC One.

The episode of The Archers with Clark will be broadcast on Friday May 12 on BBC Radio 4.