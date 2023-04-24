AJ Odudu: Eurovision is special because we put our troubles aside and show unity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

AJ Odudu: Eurovision is special because we put our troubles aside and show unity

By Press Association
AJ Odudu (National Lottery/PA)
AJ Odudu (National Lottery/PA)

AJ Odudu has said the Eurovision Song Contest “brings everyone together” and reminds us of the “togetherness, sense of community, unity and love” around the world despite all the troubles.

The 35-year-old TV presenter will kick off celebrations in Liverpool alongside comedian Joel Dommett to host the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome with special guests from music, sport and entertainment.

The 90-minute outdoor live show will take place outside St George’s Hall in the heart of Liverpool on the evening of Sunday May 7, with highlights to be included in BBC One’s Eurovision Welcomes The World.

AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett
AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will host the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome (National Lottery/PA)

Odudu said the UK hosting the music competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, after Kalush Orchestra won last year, encompasses the spirit of the show.

She told the PA news agency: “Ukraine is the host nation (but) because of extenuating circumstances the UK are going to host on their behalf and it does feel special because I think this is what Eurovision is all about.

“It brings everyone together and, even if it’s for one night only, everyone puts their troubles to one side, has a sing, gets all dressed up, has a dance and really shows the togetherness and the sense of community that is present in the world.

“But because of all the madness that goes on in the world, you forget sometimes that there is a lot of unity and love too.”

Despite being a “closely guarded secret”, organisers said the show will include performances from “iconic Liverpudlians” including girl band Atomic Kitten, Liverpudlian funk band The Real Thing, and rock band The Lightning Seeds – singers of the classic football anthem Three Lions.

Graham Norton Show – London
Conchita Wurst won Eurovision in 2014 (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, “Eurovision superstars” Conchita Wurst, the 2014 winner from Austria, and Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala, who competed in 2016, will also take part.

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne will make an appearance alongside Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and actor Ricky Tomlinson who will both perform a spoken word piece.

Odudu told the PA news agency: “I’m very excited to see Atomic Kitten because the last time I saw them they were switching on the Christmas lights in Blackburn town centre.

“To see them come together, an iconic girl band, in their home city in front of their home crowd will just be amazing.

“I absolutely love RuPaul’s Drag Race so I’m really excited to see The Vivienne, she’s fab.”

Joel Dommett
Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu ‘go way back’ (National Lottery/PA)

The TV star will be hosting the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome alongside her “really good mate” 37-year-old Dommett.

She told PA: “We go way back. I just know we’ll have such a laugh together, of course there’ll be natural chemistry.

“He’s the sort of person that you can always take the mick out of and will always take it on the chin.

“He’s very polite as well, he’ll always say ‘Listen, what are you wearing?’ because he loves a wacky suit but will always tone it down if I want to have a wacky dress on.”

She said with any occasion there are “nerves” around outfit choices because you want to “feel your best” but “what better city to get dressed up in than Liverpool – they know how to get dolled up”.

AJ Odudu
AJ Odudu has ‘nerves’ around her choice of outfit (National Lottery/PA)

“There’s a real sense of anything goes when it comes to Eurovision – nothing is too much, nothing is over the top when it comes to Eurovision,” she said.

Odudu, who is a “long-term fan” of Eurovision, described being part of the show as “magical”.

She told PA: “Eurovision is really having a moment and it’s fantastic to see. I always watched it growing up when it was on for hours and hours and hours.

“I never knew who the winner was because the votes were still going on while I fell asleep. But I’ve been a long-term fan of the show.

“I just can’t wait to see the whole show come together, the whole city up in lights. I know from doing the Eurovision draw, the excitement in Liverpool is fantastic.

“I am getting this party started in the centre of Liverpool. A Northerner myself, I just know how everyone comes out in these big moments.

“These big occasions don’t always happen in cities like this so it’s great to get everyone together.”

The show will include aerial and dance performances from National Lottery funded groups including House of Suarez, ZooNation and Motionhouse.

The last few thousand tickets for National Lottery players to attend the show are free and will be available from online on a first-come, first-served basis from April 25.

– AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett are hosting the National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome on Sunday May 7, with extra tickets on sale at 12pm on Tuesday April 25 at BigEurovisionWelcome.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented