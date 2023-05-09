Eurovision superfan Bella Ramsey humorously defends the show by answering tweets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision superfan Bella Ramsey humorously defends the show by answering tweets

By Press Association
The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has 'set the record straight' about the Eurovision Song Contest
The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has 'set the record straight' about the Eurovision Song Contest

The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey declared “nobody loves Eurovision more than me” when answering questions about the Song Contest on Twitter.

The self-confessed Eurovision superfan “set the record straight” about the international competition during a segment for Eurovision’s official Twitter page called: “Why you’re wrong about Eurovision with Bella Ramsey”, in which the 19-year-old responds to tweets about the show.

Ramsey, who rose to fame playing Ellie in HBO’s adaptation of the acclaimed video game The Last Of Us opposite Pedro Pascal after a break-out role in Game Of Thrones, began by responding to a message which stated that the user did not understand the point of Eurovision.

The British actress said: “The point is unbridled joy, deep happiness, meeting your co-workers the next day and talking about why you preferred Finland to Sweden.

“We’re sharing the music of other cultures. It’s education. That is the point.”

The teenage star also responded to a comment about Eurovision being “overrated”, saying: “Eurovision gets over 160 million TV viewers and this comment got like one like. Just saying.”

Ramsey also asked where singer-songwriter Sam Ryder, who represented the UK and came second in last year’s competition, is when reading a comment that said: “Europe just hates the UK.”

“I’m going to need him to take this one, please,” she said.

The video also features the Briton singing Eurovision winner Abba’s 1974 anthem Waterloo when asked: “Why do you listen to Eurovision artists?”

Music – Eurovision Song Contest 1974 – Brighton
Abba at the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Waterloo

She also said if America was allowed to enter Eurovision it would probably enter Beyonce “and then we’d all just have to go home”.

When asked why the UK does not send British superstar Adele to Eurovision, she said: “Firstly, I think Adele is probably busy. Secondly, I think it would be a harsh reminder to the juries of why their last relationship failed.”

Ramsey also seemingly reacted in anger to a tweet that said Eurovision “isn’t a serious competition”.

Concluding the segment, she said: “Next time you have something to say about the greatest show on earth, just @ me. I probably won’t reply but you should @ me anyway. Peace out.”

Ramsey “burst” into 2011 Irish duo entrant Jedward’s song Lipstick before finishing the Eurovision video.

