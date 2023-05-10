Callum Scott Howells to star in upcoming Frankie Goes To Hollywood biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Scott Howells to star in upcoming Frankie Goes To Hollywood biopic

By Press Association
Callum Scott Howells attending the nominees’ party for the Bafta TV and Craft awards at Sea Containers in London. Picture date: Thursday April 21, 2022.
Callum Scott Howells attending the nominees’ party for the Bafta TV and Craft awards at Sea Containers in London. Picture date: Thursday April 21, 2022.

It’s A Sin star Callum Scott Howells is to star in an upcoming biopic about legendary 1980s band Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

The film will tell the story of the band and the creation of their 1983 single Relax – which is the title of the film.

It comes after the band, formed in Liverpool in 1980, reunited for a short performance at a 2023 Eurovision Song Contest party.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Holly Johnson (left) leads the group on to a train bound for Liverpool at London’s Euston Station (PA Archive)

Relax is based on frontman Holly Johnson’s memoir A Bone In My Flute and will be helmed by Bernard Rose, the director behind the original song’s music video.

Howells will portray Johnson with further casting to be announced soon, according to co-producers Working Title and Independent Entertainment.

Originally composed of Johnson, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole, Brian Nash and Peter Gill, the band split in 1987 after the number one album Welcome To The Pleasuredome in 1984 and their second record Liverpool reached number five in the UK charts in 1986.

Relax was banned by the BBC in 1984 while at number six in the charts and subsequently topped the UK Singles Chart for five consecutive weeks

It went on to enjoy prolonged chart success throughout that year, becoming the sixth best-selling UK single of all time.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Howells will play the band’s front man Holly Johnson in the film (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The group reformed with original members Rutherford, Gill and O’Toole in 2004 to perform at a concert at Wembley Arena which raised money for youth charity The Prince’s Trust.

Director Rose said the band had gone “from unemployed Liverpudlians to kings of pop on the back of their epic banned record Relax”.

“Their epic rise, bringing the then deeply underground S+M and LGBTQ club scene screaming into the limelight, is the energetic and moving story of underdogs that win one for the ages,” he said.

“I was very much a part of the hoopla, having directed the original ‘banned’ Relax video and I want to bring that innocent and daring world of 1984 back to life for a new audience.”

Since their break-up, the Grammy-nominated band has released compilation albums Frankie Say Greatest in 2009, Frankie Said: The Very Best Of Frankie Goes To Hollywood in 2012 and The Essential in 2022.

