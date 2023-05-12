Match Of The Day punditry line-up to make history as slot altered for Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Match Of The Day punditry line-up to make history as slot altered for Eurovision

By Press Association
Ian Wright will be joined by his son Shaun Wright-Phillips in the MOTD studio (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ian Wright will be joined by his son Shaun Wright-Phillips in the MOTD studio (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Match Of The Day will make history this weekend as it features a father-and-son punditry team for the first time as the show switches its timeslot due to Eurovision.

The BBC football highlights programme will see former England footballer-turned presenter Ian Wright joined by his son Shaun Wright-Phillips in the studio to review standout moments from Saturday’s Premier League fixtures.

They will present the show alongside host Gary Lineker during the amended slot of 10pm on BBC Two, due to its usual time on BBC One clashing with the grand final of the song contest which will air live on the channel from 8pm.

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion – FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
Shaun Wright-Phillips (John Walton/PA)

Saturday is set to be a big day in the race for both European football and the Premier League championship with notable games lined-up including Leeds v Newcastle, Aston Villa v Tottenham, Southampton v Fulham, Manchester United v Wolves and Chelsea v Nottingham Forest.

Wright and his son, the former Manchester City and Chelsea winger, will provide analysis of the matches.

Former Crystal Palace and Arsenal striker Wright was among the fellow pundits – including Alan Shearer and Alex Scott – who walked out in solidarity with Lineker during the BBC impartiality row earlier this year.

Over on BBC One on Saturday evening, representatives from 26 countries will battle it out to be crowned the winner of Eurovision 2023.

Eurovision 2023
Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham at the semi-final 2 of Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The countries who were voted through to the final after competing in Thursday’s semi-final are Poland, Australia, Cyprus, Albania, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Armenia and Slovenia.

The 10 countries that qualified from Tuesday’s semi-final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

They will join the so-called “big five” nations – the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain – who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event, along with last year’s winners Ukraine.

Match Of The Day will air on BBC Two or BBC iPlayer from 10pm while the Eurovision grand final on Saturday will air live on BBC One.

