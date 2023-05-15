‘Significant new information’ received in Tim Westwood inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

‘Significant new information’ received in Tim Westwood inquiry

By Press Association
Tim Westwood (Lia Toby/PA)
Tim Westwood (Lia Toby/PA)

A dedicated phone line has produced “significant” new information as part of a BBC inquiry into what the corporation knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against DJ Tim Westwood.

The independent inquiry, led by barrister Gemma White KC, set up the confidential phone line in a bid to “expand the ways in which people can come forward” to report information.

Ms White announced on Monday that the phone line would close as planned on May 19 after she received a “significant amount of important new information”.

The barrister was appointed by the BBC Board last August after an internal review found that the corporation should have further explored a string of sexual assault allegations against the former hip hop DJ.

The inquiry, which has already seen more than 50,000 BBC documents, is expected to publish its findings in the summer.

Giving an update, Ms White said: “We would like to thank everyone who has contacted us via the review phone line.

Tim Westwood
The 65-year-old denies all allegations of wrongdoing (Ian West/PA)

“We know that taking the decision to call was not easy for many of you and that speaking to us has taken courage.

“Your evidence will assist me in my task of independently establishing whether the BBC knew of concerns and responded appropriately to them.

“If you have been thinking of contributing but have not been sure about whether to do so, please do get in touch now.”

It has emerged that Westwood, who left the BBC in 2013, was interviewed under caution by the Metropolitan Police in March and April this year in relation to five sexual offences alleged to have taken place between 1982 and 2016.

The 65-year-old, who stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April last year, strongly denies the allegations.

Last year, a statement from a representative of Westwood said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

The hotline will be available on 08000 121 838 until May 19 and will be answered during the working day and on certain evenings. Outside of these hours an answering system will be available to take messages.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks