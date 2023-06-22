Michael Eavis: Glastonbury ‘got there eventually’ in tempting musical legends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Eavis: Glastonbury ‘got there eventually’ in tempting musical legends

By Press Association
Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis is pleased Sir Elton John is ‘finally’ playing the festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis is pleased Sir Elton John is ‘finally’ playing the festival (Yui Mok/PA)

The co-founder of Glastonbury has said the event “got there eventually” in tempting musical heavyweights Sir Elton John and Yusuf/Cat Stevens to play at the festival for the first time.

Writing in festival newspaper the Glastonbury Free Press published on Thursday morning, Michael Eavis added that social responsibility is “essential to the very existence” of the Worthy Farm showpiece in Somerset – as it prepares to celebrate 75 years of the NHS after also managing a successful social housing programme.

On first-time performers Sir Elton and Stevens, the 87-year-old said: “Elton John is obviously going to be incredible. I’m so pleased he’s finally playing.

“I can’t wait for Cat Stevens. I absolutely love his music.”

Eavis said he visited Stevens in London 20 years ago to try and persuade him to play at his festival, catching a train, then a bus to get to the veteran folk singer-songwriter’s house.

“He knew I was coming, so he’d out put all the tablecloths and he gave me a piece of cake,” Eavis said.

“We had a really nice afternoon. After that, I thought it would happen … but it didn’t, well not until now.

“I’m so glad we got there eventually.”

Eavis was present from afar as the festival gates were opened for Glastonbury on Wednesday morning by his daughter Emily Eavis.

He sat in a red Land Rover as she welcomed festival-goers with a countdown from 10 after he had arrived back to Somerset from London late on Tuesday night having spent the evening at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery following three years of refurbishments.

National Portrait Gallery reopening
Eavis visited the National Portrait Gallery’s opening in London on Tuesday evening (Ian West/PA)

Eavis also commented on the social and political actions taken by the festival, which last year invited climate activist Greta Thunberg onto its main Pyramid Stage.

This year, the main stage is decorated with a mural dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the NHS, which takes place on July 5 this year, with the grass in front of the centrepiece painted with the words: “We Stand With The NHS.”

Eavis said he is “such a big fan” of the NHS after being diagnosed with cancer twice in his life.

“Each time the NHS killed it off … to have a totally free health service is just incredible and they’re so good at what they do,” he said.

“Social responsibility is absolutely essential to the very existence of the event.

“It’s in our guts. The politics, the campaigning, anti-nuclear, pro-peace, anti-military.

“That’s all so important. More so now than ever.”

Eavis has helped to build 52 rented social homes near to the festival site in a project which was recently visited by former footballer Gary Lineker – of whom Eavis said in Thursday’s paper: “I like his concern for humanity.”

On the success of the social housing project, Eavis said: “My mother died when she was 99 and as far as she was concerned these houses were the best thing I’ve ever done.”

