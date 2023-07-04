Damian Lewis to open British Grand Prix with performance of national anthem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Damian Lewis to open British Grand Prix with performance of national anthem

By Press Association
Damian Lewis at last year’s British Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Damian Lewis at last year’s British Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)

British actor Damian Lewis will perform the national anthem as he opens proceedings at the grid ceremony of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old British actor, best known for starring in TV dramas including Band Of Brothers and Homeland, recently released his debut music album, Mission Creep.

He and his band will perform live in the paddock at Silverstone on Sunday after which they will play the national anthem.

Some 160,000 people are expected to attend race day with millions more watching across the globe.

Lewis said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be singing the national anthem or playing a gig with my band at the British Grand Prix.

“It’s so special, with a unique festival atmosphere and I’m honoured to have been asked.”

Mission Creep, a personal collection of rootsy rock and jazz-tinged songs, was released by Decca Records on June 16.

Since its release Lewis has sold out shows in London at The Omeara, The Tabernacle and Hoxton Hall, as well as at the Wilderness, Cheltenham Jazz and Black Deer festivals.

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris will headline the show on Thursday (Ian West/PA)

He recently acknowledged how “dangerous” it was for him to be “tiptoeing into another area of the arts”.

“I suddenly had a lot to say. People will judge if (the album is) any good or not, but for me, it felt entirely natural,” he said.

Lewis’s performance on July 9 forms part of Silverstone’s commitment to enhance its music and the arts offering.

For the first time, the 2023 British Grand Prix will officially open with a Thursday night show headlined by British music heavyweights Calvin Harris, Jess Glynne and Cat Burns.

The music arena will see multiple acts over the weekend, with Jax Jones headlining the Friday and US group Black Eyed Peas taking Saturday’s top slot.

After Lewis’s performance in the paddock, Tom Grennan will headline on Sunday in the music arena, which has been expanded this year to accommodate up to 45,000 people.

