Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Meghan Trainor has revealed she and husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second baby.

The child, a boy named Barry Bruce Trainor, arrived on July 1 – the seventh anniversary of the couple’s first date.

They shared a collection of photos of themselves and the newborn baby on Instagram on Tuesday.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” the US singer wrote.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!

“Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Trainor and Sabara announced the birth of their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021.

The couple got engaged in December 2017 when Spy Kids actor Sabara surprised Trainor with a proposal on her 24th birthday.

They tied the knot the following year.