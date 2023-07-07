Natasha Bedingfield on meeting Sam Ryder at BST for first-time after TikTok chats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Natasha Bedingfield on meeting Sam Ryder at BST for first-time after TikTok chats

By Press Association
Natasha Bedingfield (Ian West/PA)
Natasha Bedingfield (Ian West/PA)

Natasha Bedingfield has talked about meeting Sam Ryder for the first-time in person following them getting to know each on TikTok.

British singer-songwriter Bedingfield, 41, said she first met the Eurovision singer in real life at BST (British Summer Time) Hyde Park festival on Friday.

Following her set, the artist told the PA news agency that TikTok star Ryder has “a lovable kind of thing” about him.

She said: “I met Sam. I met him over the pandemic from TikTok and he was at the show tonight and that’s the first time we actually met physically.”

Ryder was the UK entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 and placed second, having been beaten by Ukrainian act Kalush Orchestra.

Discussing TikTok and what it is like to see people discover her music on there, Bedingfield said: “I have some fun on TikTok. I like it.

“I like the whole TikTok mental health and BookTok and I find it quite an enjoyable thing and a way of connecting.”

In spite of this, Bedingfield, known for the songs These Words and Pocketful Of Sunshine, believes that young artists still need to “hustle” to make their way in the music industry.

She said: “I think it’s still a challenge, just because you have millions of followers on TikTok you still have to kind of hustle, maybe hustle even more on your own.

“Back when I was 18, you’d have a label tell you you’re great and then kind of do all the hustling for you.

“I had to hustle, though, for sure, like I had to show up and turn up and do crazy schedules and promotion and stuff but, I think, even more now, you kind of have to kind of brainstorm and figure it out yourself who you are.”

Natasha Bedingfield
Natasha Bedingfield (Ian West/PA)

Bedingfield also confirmed that she has been in the process of making new music.

“There’s no kind of, like, announcement of when it will come out,” she said.

“So you never know and that’s kind of the world we’re in right now where music can just come out.

“So I’ve got some incredible songs and I’m happy to say that I feel confident and I love writing, I could keep writing forever.

“It’s a great time with music – you can just put music out and connect with people and the control is in your hands which is really what Unwritten is about, you know.

“That feels very poetic to me that TikTok and things like that, the next generation are rediscovering songs like Unwritten.”

Unwritten, which was released in 2004, saw a resurgence on TikTok when users started to post videos dancing along to the song.

Bedingfield has more than 450,000 followers on TikTok and often posts videos of herself singing and duetting fan videos.

The vocalist performed at BST before headliner Billy Joel, known for songs Piano Man and Uptown Girl.

More from Press and Journal

Members of the British Legion Riders Club are hosting a 112-mile memorial ride this weekend in memory of former honorary member David Sansum. Image: Marie Sansum.
Inverness family pay tribute to 'much-loved son' as bikers hold 112-mile memorial ride
Graduates hold their scrolls with pride. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Final day of Robert Gordon University graduations
'Maid of Glencoul', the Corran ferry running across the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber and Ardgour on the other side of the water.
Corran Ferry crossings recommence following latest wave of disruption
TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Crowds stand outside Inverness Bus Station as they wait for their bus connection.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence