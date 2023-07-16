Rachel Stevens fronts BBC Children In Need campaign combating food insecurity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rachel Stevens fronts BBC Children In Need campaign combating food insecurity

By Press Association
Rachel Stevens supports the BBC Children In Need and Asda Fuelling Potential campaign (BBC/PA)
Rachel Stevens has launched a new BBC Children In Need campaign with supermarket Asda to help combat food insecurity during the school holidays following the cost-of-living crisis.

The Fuelling Potential campaign aims to support more than 100,000 children over the next three years, securing access to nutritious meals.

As part of the launch, BBC Children In Need have released findings from a new census-wide survey which highlights how children and parents are feeling in the lead-up to the summer holidays and about food insecurity.

Children in Need
Sir Terry Wogan with Pudsey bear (David Jensen/PA)

The survey found a quarter of children are worrying at least once a week about having enough food to eat, while 63% of parents are concerned about putting food on the table.

As part of the campaign, Asda is extending its £1 meals to all children who visit the Asda cafe until the end of the year and half price adult meals from 3pm each day.

S Club 7 singer Stevens, 45, said: “It is so important that children and young people aren’t held back by food insecurity, which is why I’m delighted to be supporting BBC Children in Need and Asda’s Fuelling Potential campaign.

“Providing children with a positive start in life is key to their development and overall wellbeing, and ensuring their basic needs are met with a nutritious meal helps them to thrive.

“I’m calling on families, colleagues, and customers to get behind this campaign and help make a difference to the lives of vulnerable young people in local communities across the UK.”

Rachel Stevens
The money raised through the Fuelling Potential campaign with Asda will go on to support more projects working to combat food insecurity, and forms part of Asda’s broader Better Starts campaign which aims to improve outcomes for five million young people in five years.

BBC Children In Need’s chief executive Simon Antrobus said: “We are enormously grateful to our longstanding partner, Asda, for their continued support and their commitment to making a difference to young lives.

“Over the next three years Fuelling Potential will help us support even more local charities and projects working to combat food insecurity in communities across the UK, helping more children and young people to thrive and be the best they can be.”

BBC Children In Need is currently funding 130 projects worth £6.6 million that support children and young people through food insecurity, it said.