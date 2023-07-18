Dougie Poynter opens up on rehab stints for two separate addictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dougie Poynter opens up on rehab stints for two separate addictions

By Press Association
Dougie Poynter explained how he was able to reconnect with his inner child through music (Ian West/PA)
McFly star Dougie Poynter has opened up about his experience of going to rehab twice for separate addictions, saying: “they were the worst times in my life and the best”.

The bassist, 35, rose to fame as a member of the band – alongside Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd – which produced hit tracks such as 5 Colours in Her Hair and Star Girl.

Appearing on the On The Mend podcast of his friend and Busted musician Matt Willis, Poynter spoke candidly about his recovery process and how he used music to reconnect with his “pre-drink and drugs” self.

Captain America: Civil War European Premiere – London
McFly’s Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on his time in rehab, he said: “I’ve done it twice for two separate addictions.

“Both times I felt like they were huge life-changing things, they were like the worst times in my life and the best, for some reason.

“I still reference my last stint in rehab now whenever I’m like not feeling quite right or something.”

The 35-year-old explained that his therapist helped him work out that a creative approach was needed for his recover rather than traditional reading or writing tasks.

Instead, he said she set him painting tasks to help articulate his emotions, adding: “I found it easier to do that because I was stimulated and I liked doing it, and that was like a little glimmer of hope.”

Poynter revealed that the biggest help for him was reconnecting with music, saying: “When I couldn’t connect with any kind of sense of self, I didn’t know who the f*** I was anymore which was terrifying, the disconnect from myself, friends, family, I just felt like I was this lone traveller of the world that didn’t know anybody, like a f****** alien. Which was f****** terrifying.

“So she did this musical task where she was like: ‘I want you to pick some music that connects to your inner child.’

“At first I’m going on Spotify, I’m selecting all my favourite rock songs and I’m like: ‘This is me, this is me.’ But I was sat there and I wasn’t feeling any inner child shit.”

He explained that it was when he turned to movie soundtracks from films like Home Alone and Jurassic Park which was when it started to connect with him.

“Whilst I was listening to them, (I) started to remember who I was pre-drink and drugs. And all the shit that I was into, like dinosaurs and stuff,” he said.

“All the nerdy stuff that I now know that I absolutely love and it’s really important to have in my life.

“And that sense of connecting to the little kid that I was, was so overwhelming, like yeah I f****** cried and then couldn’t stop crying and couldn’t stop listening to those bits of music.”

Poynter has released seven albums with McFly over the years and the group has also collaborated with Busted for a number of occasions to form supergroup McBusted.

He also won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2011.

The musician said the most important thing for him now is “being honest with myself, and knowing myself”.

He added: “I think it’s that combination so really honestly knowing what my triggers are and being aware of those.

“I see those triggers as like little f***** up abstract demons that live inside my head and in my gut that can manifest from any kind of situation which will start eating at me.

“And that can be for me the beginning of a spiral that eventually I will end up going back to drugs because there’s no other way to get rid of them because it’s so consuming, I don’t want to live in fear for the rest of my life.”

On The Mend with Matt Willis is available now wherever you get your podcasts.