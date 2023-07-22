Malaysian festival cancelled over Matty Healy’s ‘controversial remarks’ at gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Malaysian festival cancelled over Matty Healy’s ‘controversial remarks’ at gig

By Press Association
The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green earlier this month (Lesley Martin/PA)
The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green earlier this month (Lesley Martin/PA)

A Malaysian festival has announced that the event has been cancelled following the “controversial conduct and remarks” made by Matty Healy while he performed with his band The 1975.

Healy, 34, had been at the Good Vibes Festival on Friday when he made a speech about homosexuality, which is illegal in Malaysia, and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald.

On Saturday, the festival said in a statement: “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule for Good Vibes Festival (GVF2023), planned for today and tomorrow has been cancelled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matt Healy from the band The 1975.”

It added that the decision was an “immediate cancellation directive” from Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Digital.

“The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule or contravene Malaysian laws,” organisers said.

“We sincerely apologise to all of our ticket holders, vendors, sponsors and partners.”

In footage on social media, Healy said he was going to “pull out” of the show as he did not “see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with”.

However, he said he chose to appear at the festival because he did not want to disappoint fans.

Healy also said: “Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f****** furious and that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government because you are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

He was then seen walking off stage before coming back on later and saying: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

Other acts such as Australian singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi and American rock band The Strokes had been due to play over the weekend.

In an Instagram story, The Kid Laroi said he was “sorry” after he found out about the cancellation when his flight landed in Malaysia.

Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia’s communications minister, also criticised Healy’s comments and confirmed that he had contacted festival organisers over the event.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital also wrote in a statement that The 1975 had been blacklisted under a body that oversees foreign artists playing in Malaysia.

Matty Healy
Matty Healy has been seen to kiss a male crowd safety worker mid-show and a male fan in Dubai that had similar repercussions (Lesley Martin/PA)

In 2019, Healy won ally of the year at the 2019 Diva Awards for supporting the LGBT+ community.

Footage posted previously has seen the frontman kiss a male crowd safety worker mid-performance while singing in Denmark and a male fan in Dubai.

In 2019, he wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again.”

The 1975 have been contacted for comment.