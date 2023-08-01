Harry Styles’ Love On Tour raises more than £5m for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Styles’ Love On Tour raises more than £5m for charity

By Press Association
Harry Styles has raised millions for charity (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles’ world tour has raised more than £5 million for charity.

The former One Direction star wrapped up his Love On Tour shows last week after playing to more than five million people over 173 dates.

The shows have raised more than 6.5 million dollars for charities, including causes of reproductive rights, gun control, humanitarian aid and voting rights.

They include Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Minds Matter UK, Save The Children, International Rescue Committee and Every Town For Gun Safety.

Styles kicked off Love On Tour in September 2021 before wrapping up at the RCF Arena in Italy on July 22.

He has toured the UK, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australasia.

The run included 20 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, six nights at London’s Wembley stadium and a headline slot at Coachella festival across two nights.

The tour supported the release of Styles’ third album Harry’s House, which was a critical and commercial hit and bagged him the Grammy for album of the year.

Styles also won four Brit awards, for album of the year, British song of the year for As It Was, British artist of the year and best British pop R&B act.