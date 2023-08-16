Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton announces birth of fifth child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton announces birth of fifth child

By Press Association
Natasha Hamilton has given birth to a baby girl (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Natasha Hamilton has given birth to a baby girl (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Singer Natasha Hamilton has announced the birth of her fifth child.

The Atomic Kitten star, 41, told her Instagram followers on Wednesday that her first child, Kitty Iris – with husband Charles Gay, was born earlier in the week.

She wrote: “I cannot put in to words how we feel right now.

“Our family is complete.”

Hamilton revealed that her daughter with Gay, whom she wed in a Lake Como ceremony in September 2021, was born on Monday while sharing photos of her husband carrying what appeared to be a car seat.

“We couldn’t be any happier. Welcome to the world baby girl,” she added.

Celebrities offered their congratulations to the star.

Sam Bailey, who found fame on TV show The X Factor, said: “Yaaaaassssss congratulations to all of you x.”

Emmerdale actress Natalie Anderson said: “Awww what a beautiful name!! Congratulations you gorgeous lot!”

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Rachel Lugo also offered her congratulations and so did TV presenter Brian Dowling.

Arqiva British Academy Television Awards – Arrivals – London
Natasha Hamilton revealed that her first child with Gay was born on Monday. (PA Archive/Dominic Lipinski)

The star has three sons from previous relationships with Fran Cosgrave, Gavin Hatcher and Riad Erraji, and she also has a daughter with Five singer Ritchie Neville.

Hamilton sang in the 2000s girl band Atomic Kitten and joined series 16 of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, which began airing in March this year.

Atomic Kitten have three number ones UK chart singles with Whole Again, Eternal Flame and The Tide Is High (Get The Feeling).