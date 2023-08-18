Paul McCartney thanks Dolly Parton for collaboration on her upcoming rock album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Paul McCartney thanks Dolly Parton for collaboration on her upcoming rock album

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney thanked Dolly Parton (Danny Clinch/MBC/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney says he “loves” Dolly Parton’s version of his song Let It Be, which he recorded with her for her upcoming rock album.

The British megastar thanked Parton for including the track on the album, titled Rockstar, and he was pleased to have been “by her side” for the recording.

Rockstar is the US country star’s first rock album and is due for release in November.

In a recent interview with live streaming online network TalkShopLive, she recalled inadvertently organising a reunion of “all the living Beatles”, after collaborating with Sir Paul and Sir Ringo Starr

“Does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!” she later wrote on Twitter.

“Well, it did get even better when @ringostarrmusic joined in on drums, @peterframpton on guitar and @MickFleetwood playing percussion.

“I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Replying to the post, Sir Paul wrote: “Thanks Dolly for doing my song.

“I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on! Love Paul x.”

Rockstar also features a slew of famous rock artists and big British names including Sir Elton John and Sting.

US musical heavyweights Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Pink and Brandi Carlile also feature on the album, as well as Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

The album includes nine original songs and 21 well-known rock anthems, and will be released on November 17 2023.