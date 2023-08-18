Broadcaster Jennie Gow â€˜delightedâ€™ to return to F1 coverage following stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broadcaster Jennie Gow â€˜delightedâ€™ to return to F1 coverage following stroke

By Press Association
Jennie Gow is â€˜delightedâ€™ to return to F1 coverage (Yui Mok/PA)
BBC Formula One presenter Jennie Gow says she is “delighted” to be returning to the circuit, after suffering a “serious stroke” earlier this year.

The broadcaster and journalist, 45, who regularly appears on Netflix’s hit series Drive To Survive, asked viewers to “bear with me” and wish her luck.

Gow said in January that she had suffered a stroke which had affected her speech and had been treated at Frimley Park Hospital and St George’s Hospital in London.

On Friday in a post on Twitter, she wrote: “I’m delighted (and a little nervous) to say that I will be returning to the #F1 circuit for the Dutch GP (Grand Prix).

“It’s been almost 8 months since my stroke and I’m still not able to do all the things I could before, but @IMG, @bbc5live and @F1 are going to help me get back into the pit lane to see how I go.

“My lovely therapists are supporting me and continue to remind me ‘I’m a work in progress and not the finished article.’ So, please bear with me, mind the gaps and wish me luck.”

Gow thanked Sky Sports who she said had been “so supportive of my husband and me”.

She added: “I can’t wait to be back on your radio. I’ve missed it so much. Speak to you on Thursday!”

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday August 27.

Gow, who broke into the world of F1 motor racing in 2010, presents F1 coverage for the BBC and is a commentator on racing series Extreme E.

She also appears as an F1 expert on Drive To Survive, which returns to Netflix on February 24. It will recap Max Verstappen’s road to title glory after winning his second world championship in 2022.

The series, in its fifth iteration, has been credited with increasing F1’s popularity and is one of the major sports documentary success stories in recent years.