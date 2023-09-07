Miley Cyrus decided to split with Liam Hemsworth on day of Glastonbury 2019 set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miley Cyrus decided to split with Liam Hemsworth on day of Glastonbury 2019 set

By Press Association
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

US popstar Miley Cyrus has spoken about the day she knew her marriage to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was “no longer going to work”.

The singer-songwriter, 30, had been with The Hunger Games star Hemsworth on-and-off for almost a decade after meeting on the set of the 2010 romantic film The Last Song, before tying the knot in December 2018.

The marriage came a month after California wildfires destroyed their Malibu home, and they split less than a year later.

Former Disney Channel star Cyrus appeared on her new Used To Be Young TikTok series, in support of her new single of the same name, to specify details about the day she knew that her relationship was over.

She said: “So Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we’ve been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma, and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.

“The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

The singer described it as “another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first”.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
Miley Cyrus performing on the fifth day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)

She said her priorities have since changed and she is now focusing on making sure the “human comes first”.

During her 2019 performance, Cyrus credited Glastonbury with changing her life in an expletive-laden speech during her set.

The Pyramid Stage set saw Cyrus joined by Lil Nas X and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a performance of Old Town Road, as well as to perform tracks Jolene, Party In The USA, Mother’s Daughter and Wrecking Ball.