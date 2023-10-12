Odeon adds screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film due to demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Odeon adds screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film due to demand

By Press Association
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of her concert film on Wednesday in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of her concert film on Wednesday in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Odeon has added more screenings for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film as shows are “selling out fast”.

The cinema chain urged fans to secure their tickets soon to “avoid disappointment” ahead of the film being released in the UK on Friday.

The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

World Premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Film
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

A spokesperson for Odeon said: “Tickets sales opened with a bang at 1pm on September 26 and shows are selling out fast.

“New screenings are being added where necessary and available, to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to experience this incredible event on the big screen.

“Odeon recommends everyone should book as soon as possible to secure their seats and avoid disappointment.”

The singer previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK presale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month.

The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

The Swift film also broke a record with US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution as it generated the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

Swift took to the red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the film, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyonce.

She sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.

The singer superstar will start the UK and Ireland leg of the tour next June in Edinburgh before she heads to cities including Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film will be released to UK cinemas on October 13.