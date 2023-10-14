Taylor Swift concert film scores highest sales at box office on its opening day

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film had the highest tickets sales at the Vue International UK and Ireland box office on its opening day.

The cinema chain has said the film, which was released on Friday, is on track to top the box office across the weekend after it had a record-breaking opening week of pre-sales for a concert.

The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

Taylor Swift arriving at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Founder and chief executive of Vue International Tim Richards said: “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour opened number one at the UK and Ireland box office yesterday by a considerable distance (as well as on our screens in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands), following record-breaking pre-sales for a concert.

“It absolutely smashed the previous Event Cinema pre-sales record by more than £1 million of box office.

“We saw an incredible response from Swifties across the UK and Ireland who dressed up, sang along and danced away with fellow fans, with sell-out sessions despite scheduling an unprecedented number of shows so no one missed out.”

Swift previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK pre-sale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month.

The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

The Swift film also broke a record with US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution as it generated the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

The Odeon cinema chain announced on Thursday it had added more screenings of the film to its schedules due to demand.

On Wednesday, Swift took to the red carpet in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the film, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyonce.

She sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.

The singer will start the UK and Ireland leg of the tour next June in Edinburgh before she heads to cities including Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film is available in UK cinemas.