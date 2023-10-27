Pop superstar Taylor Swift praised for ‘impeccable’ remake of 1989 album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Pop superstar Taylor Swift praised for ‘impeccable’ remake of 1989 album

By Press Association
Taylor Swift (Matt Crossick/PA)
Taylor Swift (Matt Crossick/PA)

Taylor Swift’s re-released 1989 album featuring five previously unheard tracks has been branded “a pop masterclass”.

The 21-track offering marks the next stage of the US megastar’s ambitious re-record of her entire back catalogue to regain control of her master recordings.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) features hit songs including Blank Space, Bad Blood and Shake It Off, as well as never-before-released songs “from the vault” such as Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk and Suburban Legends.

Swift shared a series of images and a handwritten letter on Twitter to accompany the album’s launch on Friday.

“I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014 and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” she wrote.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.

“This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark.

“I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”

Will Hodgkinson, of The Times, described the album, which was released on the same date it was originally published in 2014, as a “triumph”.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift re-released 1989 to critical acclaim (Doug Peters/PA)

Headlining the review “a pop masterclass” and awarding it five stars, he said: “This is the album that turned Taylor Swift into the biggest singer of modern times.

“Nine years after it was first released, you can see why.”

Neil McCormick, a music critic for The Telegraph, also gave the album five stars.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version) is an impeccable remake of her best album – and her five new tracks reflect the original’s themes in intriguing ways,” he said.

“With a forensic attention to detail, Swift’s remake is astonishing in its exactitude, another reminder that she is a star of a different magnitude with a mastery of her own talents and a bold business acumen.”

Ludovic Hunter-Tilney, from the Financial Times, said that although he gave the original 2014 album three stars “I should have given it the full five”.

He added: “These ‘from the vault’ tracks are among the best of those to appear so far in the re-recording project, which began with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.”

Angie Martoccio, from Rolling Stone magazine, also said the vault tracks “might be her best batch yet” after the re-release of three other albums featuring previously unheard songs.

“1989 was released almost a decade ago, in the last days of the mindset where pop music wasn’t taken seriously by many cultural gatekeepers,” she added.

“But now, in a post-rockist world, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) shines a lot brighter. Standing on the beach, in the clear and out of the woods, so does Swift.”

Awarding the album five stars, Hollie Geraghty from NME said: “1989 (Taylor’s Version) feels more symbolic than her previous re-releases.

“Not only is it another step closer to having a full back catalogue of albums that she will own, but it’s also a celebration of the moment Swift really took ownership of her pop sound.

“As we’re witnessing the biggest year of Swift’s career so far, the artist’s ability to reinvent herself while honouring her core blueprint is only becoming more impressive.”

However Adam White, from The Independent, awarded the album three stars, writing: “A pop classic is re-recorded to diminishing returns.”

The re-recording of her albums was instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalogue.