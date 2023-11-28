Now That’s What I Call Music celebrates four decades of hits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Now That’s What I Call Music celebrates four decades of hits

By Press Association
Now That’s What I Call music is celebrating its 40-year anniversary (PA)
Now That’s What I Call music is celebrating its 40-year anniversary (PA)

Now That’s What I Call Music is celebrating 40 years since the release of the first compilation series.

The genre-hopping record first launched in 1983, featuring the biggest stars and the latest pop hits, and has remained a frontrunner of mainstream music.

It is commemorating its 40th anniversary with a special edition vinyl featuring 43 tracks which honours the first edition up until present day titled Now That’s What I Call 40 Years.

Across four decades, there have been volumes one to 116 featuring more than 2,400 artists.

British pop star Robbie Williams has made 38 appearances, 32 as a solo artist and six with Take That, while DJs Calvin Harris and David Guetta have both featured on 36 numbered volumes.

Little Mix are the most featured group with 28 appearances, ahead of Coldplay, U2 and Girls Aloud – who are set to reunite for an arena tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding next year.

The girl band, who formed in 2002 on reality show Popstars: The Rivals, have also clocked up the highest number of consecutive appearances on 13 volumes – with a track in every album from Now 54 released in April 2003 to Now 66 in April 2007.

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue’s appearances span five different decades, having made her first appearance on volume 11 in March 1988 with her number one UK chart debut I Should Be So Lucky, to her 32nd appearance on Volume 116 in November 2023 with Tension.