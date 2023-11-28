Now That’s What I Call Music celebrates four decades of hits

Now That’s What I Call Music is celebrating 40 years since the release of the first compilation series.

The genre-hopping record first launched in 1983, featuring the biggest stars and the latest pop hits, and has remained a frontrunner of mainstream music.

It is commemorating its 40th anniversary with a special edition vinyl featuring 43 tracks which honours the first edition up until present day titled Now That’s What I Call 40 Years.

Don't miss out on your copy of 𝗡𝗢𝗪 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝟰𝟬 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀. Take the journey from the first edition back in 1983, right up to the present day – making at least one stop at every year in between! — NOW That's What I Call Music (@NOWMusic) November 21, 2023

Across four decades, there have been volumes one to 116 featuring more than 2,400 artists.

British pop star Robbie Williams has made 38 appearances, 32 as a solo artist and six with Take That, while DJs Calvin Harris and David Guetta have both featured on 36 numbered volumes.

Little Mix are the most featured group with 28 appearances, ahead of Coldplay, U2 and Girls Aloud – who are set to reunite for an arena tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding next year.

The girl band, who formed in 2002 on reality show Popstars: The Rivals, have also clocked up the highest number of consecutive appearances on 13 volumes – with a track in every album from Now 54 released in April 2003 to Now 66 in April 2007.

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue’s appearances span five different decades, having made her first appearance on volume 11 in March 1988 with her number one UK chart debut I Should Be So Lucky, to her 32nd appearance on Volume 116 in November 2023 with Tension.