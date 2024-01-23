Unseen footage of Amy Winehouse without beehive used in new music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Unseen footage of Amy Winehouse without beehive used in new music video

By Press Association
Amy Winehouse. (Niall Carson/PA)
An Amy Winehouse music video has been released featuring previously unseen footage of the late singer.

Raw film rushes have been used in the new video for her song In My Bed, which was originally released in 2004 for her debut album Frank.

Winehouse, who died in July 2011 at the age of 27, appears without her beehive hairdo and with her black locks down in the video shoot.

The footage also sees her with less dramatic make-up, such as her typical look of heavy eyeliner, bright red lipstick or smoke eyes, and she is frequently smiling at the camera.

Winehouse – wearing a colourful patterned dress, yellow hooped earrings, little eyeliner and a light reddish lipstick – appears relaxed as she moves around what appears to be a hotel and sings.

It was discovered and made into a lyric video, released on Tuesday by UMR/Island Records, while archive material was being catalogued in the lead up to the 20th anniversary of Frank.

The record also contained the songs Take The Box, Stronger Than Me and F**k Me Pumps.

The picture disc artwork uses the original sleeve imagery on LP one, while LP two features a photo session, shot in 2003 by US fashion photographer Valerie Phillips.

An upcoming biographical drama, with backing from Winehouse’s estate, about the late Rehab singer is set for release in cinemas in April.

In the film, directed by 50 Shades Of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, Winehouse is played by Industry star Marisa Abela.

Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell also appear in the cast as the singer is portrayed in Back To Black going from Camden High Street to global fame.