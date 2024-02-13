Signed Paul McCartney book makes £1,000 for charity shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Signed Paul McCartney book makes £1,000 for charity shop

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney (Phil Noble/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney (Phil Noble/PA)

A signed copy of a book of Sir Paul McCartney’s paintings has sold for £1,000 after being donated to a charity shop.

The first-edition hardback copy of Paintings, a collection of the Beatles star’s artwork, was given to an Oxfam shop in Wirral, Merseyside, by a regular customer.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, is known by staff in the West Kirby shop as “the Autograph Man” after he made donations including an envelope signed by astronaut Neil Armstrong, which sold for £400, and a Marvel comic signed by Stan Lee, which made £195.

Sir Paul McCartney Oxfam book sale
Sir Paul McCartney’s signature inside the book (Kira Adams/Oxfam/PA)

A signed copy of another of Sir Paul’s books – Blackbird Singing: Poems And Lyrics – raised £800.

The edition of Paintings was put on sale on Oxfam’s online store on January 30 and sold overnight.

The inscription inside the book is dated 2000 and reads: “Cheers!”

Jaine Langford, manager of the shop, said: “The generosity of our donors never fails to amaze me.”

She said when the customer brought in the book, he told her: “I think this one will make a lot of money for Oxfam.”

Sir Paul McCartney Oxfam book sale
The signed copy sold for £1,000 (Kira Adams/Oxfam/PA)

She added: “When I saw what it was, I was delighted because I knew how much people love the Beatles.

“Once it went online, I was absolutely thrilled to see that it had sold for £1,000.

“Oxfam will put that money to good use and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Rachel Cosgrove-Pearce, head of retail operations, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who donates to our Oxfam stores and donations like these are extra special.

“Thanks to the kindness of our donors, sales like these help to raise vital funds that allow Oxfam and the communities we work with to tackle poverty around the world.”