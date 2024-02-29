Anitta says her plastic surgery has ‘nothing to do with me not liking myself’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anitta says her plastic surgery has ‘nothing to do with me not liking myself’

By Press Association
Anitta (Bernardo Doral/ Cosmopolitan UK/PA)
Brazilian singer and actress Anitta has said her use of plastic surgery has “nothing to do with me not liking myself”.

The 30-year-old performer from Rio de Janeiro told Cosmopolitan UK that she likes to be open about her use of cosmetic procedures.

“It’s important to own it.

“I never had a problem saying the things that I get,” she said.

Brazilian singer, songwriter and actor, Anitta, is February’s digital cover star (Bernardo Doral/Cosmopolitan UK/PA)

“When I did plastic surgery, I wanted people to know.

“When you lie, it gets harder.

“It has nothing to do with me not liking myself.

“For me, it’s more about image reinvention.”

Anitta also discussed public perceptions of her bisexuality.

She said: “People want to dictate how you need to behave as a bisexual.

“I’ve never dated a woman long term.

“I had a thing with a person my friends just know, but it wasn’t serious… I’m the same with men!

The Brazilian singer and songwriter stars on Cosmopolitan UK’s February digital cover (Bernardo Doral/Cosmopolitan UK)

“People like to say, ‘oh, she says she’s bisexual, but she’s never had a girlfriend’.

“Does that make me a ‘fake bisexual’? No!”

Speaking further on her romantic relationships, she said: “It takes time for my partner to understand that I’m different from the person on stage… I think that’s my biggest challenge: to make my partners see me, and not that persona.”

Anitta, real name Larissa de Macedo Machado, is one of Brazil’s biggest pop stars.

Her debut self-titled album was released in 2013 and followed by records including Bang! (2015), Kisses (2019) and Versions Of Me (2022).

She has enjoyed international success with tracks such as Downtown, with J Balvin, and Alesso’s Is That For Me.

Anitta is the February digital cover star of Cosmopolitan UK.