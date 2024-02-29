Anitta says her plastic surgery has ‘nothing to do with me not liking myself’

Brazilian singer and actress Anitta has said her use of plastic surgery has “nothing to do with me not liking myself”.

The 30-year-old performer from Rio de Janeiro told Cosmopolitan UK that she likes to be open about her use of cosmetic procedures.

“It’s important to own it.

“I never had a problem saying the things that I get,” she said.

Brazilian singer, songwriter and actor, Anitta, is February’s digital cover star (Bernardo Doral/Cosmopolitan UK/PA)

“When I did plastic surgery, I wanted people to know.

“When you lie, it gets harder.

“It has nothing to do with me not liking myself.

“For me, it’s more about image reinvention.”

Anitta also discussed public perceptions of her bisexuality.

She said: “People want to dictate how you need to behave as a bisexual.

“I’ve never dated a woman long term.

“I had a thing with a person my friends just know, but it wasn’t serious… I’m the same with men!

“People like to say, ‘oh, she says she’s bisexual, but she’s never had a girlfriend’.

“Does that make me a ‘fake bisexual’? No!”

Speaking further on her romantic relationships, she said: “It takes time for my partner to understand that I’m different from the person on stage… I think that’s my biggest challenge: to make my partners see me, and not that persona.”

Anitta, real name Larissa de Macedo Machado, is one of Brazil’s biggest pop stars.

Her debut self-titled album was released in 2013 and followed by records including Bang! (2015), Kisses (2019) and Versions Of Me (2022).

She has enjoyed international success with tracks such as Downtown, with J Balvin, and Alesso’s Is That For Me.

Anitta is the February digital cover star of Cosmopolitan UK.