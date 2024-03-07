Mel B confirms Spice Girls are ‘definitely doing something’ this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mel B confirms Spice Girls are ‘definitely doing something’ this year

By Press Association
Melanie Brown dominated the charts with the Spice Girls (Ian West/PA)
Melanie B has confirmed the Spice Girls are “definitely doing something” this year after the group marked the 30th anniversary of their first audition earlier this month.

The pop group, which formed in 1994, went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever.

In 2019, the beloved girl band of Mel Brown, Geri Halliwell, Mel Chisholm, and Emma Bunton – but minus Victoria Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

Spice Girls reunion tour
The Spice Girls in concert at Croke Park in Dublin (Andrew Timms/PA)

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

Discussing the future of the group on ITV’s Loose Women on International Women’s Day, Brown said: “We are definitely doing something… I’m probably going to get told off but I’ve said it, there we go! We are doing something this year.”

The singer, also known as Mel B or Scary Spice, added that she was going to be “in trouble now” for revealing the news.

At the beginning of the year, a new set of stamps was announced by Royal Mail to mark 30 years of the group.

In 2022, the group re-released their Spice album to mark 25 years since its debut.

Brown also spoke on the ITV chat show about domestic abuse as she praised the show for launching their new Facing It Together campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the issue.

The pop star filed for divorce from Hollywood movie producer Stephen Belafonte in March 2017, following allegations of abuse he has repeatedly denied.

In 2018, the 48-year-old from West Yorkshire published her memoir Brutally Honest, which detailed her 10-year marriage with Belafonte.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Spice Girl Melanie Brown after she was made an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brown said: “I think when it comes to abuse, abuse can happen to anybody. It doesn’t have an age limit, it doesn’t have a colour.

“If an abuser wants to find you, they will find you. It’s not like I woke up one day and was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to marry an abuser and be with him for 10 years’.

“No, they show up like Prince Charming or a queen or princess, because it happens to both men and women, and they infiltrate your life.

“Before you know it you become isolated from your friends and family and this doesn’t happen overnight, they chip away and before you know it, you’re completely isolated and you’ve got no access to your finances, your car. They take over your whole entire world.”

She said she feels there needs to be further awareness and education around the topic to support those experiencing it and when they are later trying to recover.

“I’m seven years out and I still have PTSD and I still have panic attacks and sometimes I feel I really don’t trust myself because I think, ‘How could I have trusted that person for 10 years when I thought he loved me’,” she added.

The singer explained that she tried a lot of different therapies to “ease the trauma” but feels she will have to live with it “side by side for the rest of my life”.

Brown, who campaigns for domestic abuse groups, received an MBE in 2022 for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women which she dedicated to “all the other women” who are dealing with domestic violence.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 & ITVX.