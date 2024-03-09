Spice Girls rally around Geri Horner after allegations aimed at F1 boss husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spice Girls rally around Geri Horner after allegations aimed at F1 boss husband

By Press Association
Christian and Geri Horner before the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir (David Davies/PA)

Melanie Brown said the Spice Girls rallied around Geri Horner as her husband Christian faced allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” as a Formula One team principal.

The Red Bull boss has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations relating to the leak of hundreds of WhatsApp messages which appeared to be written by him to a female colleague – claims he has always denied.

Horner was allowed to remain in his role after Red Bull Racing’s parent company, GmbH, dismissed the grievance, while the female employee was suspended on full pay as a direct result of Red Bull’s inquiry.

The Spice Girls pose outside the Martinez Hotel in Cannes in 1997 (Neil Munns/PA)

Spice Girls star Brown said the pop group, which formed in 1994 and went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever, have been protective of Geri during a difficult time.

“Oh God, we are all so supportive of each other, we would literally take a bullet for each other,” Brown told the Mirror of her bandmates Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Horner.

“Between the four of us, we’ve all been messaging her; I sent a message to her earlier.

“I just feel for her, and… oh my God. I just feel sad. But she knows she has us four that are with her.”

Brown said she didn’t know the “ins and outs” of the allegations but only saw her friend who is going through a “really tough” time.

“All you can do is be there, just like the girls have been there for me; all I can do is be there for Geri,” she said.

“But it is horrible to see your friend going through something – something that you don’t quite know what it is – but that’s your friend and you want to protect her, no matter what.

“What us five have been through in the 30 years we’ve known each other, that’s a solid bond.”