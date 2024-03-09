American Pie reunion as Eugene Levy receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

American Pie reunion as Eugene Levy receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Press Association
Eugene Levy, left, and Jason Schwartzman attend a ceremony honoring Levy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)
Eugene Levy was reunited with his American Pie co-star Jason Biggs during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony 25 years after the original film premiered.

The Emmy-winning actor, who was honoured in the category of television, was also reunited with his Schitt’s Creek on-screen wife Catherine O’Hara, and his real-life daughter Sarah Levy, who plays Twyla Sands on the hit TV show.

He and his son Daniel co-created Schitt’s Creek, which first aired in 2015. The show won nine Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series, during its TV tenure.

Eugene Levy Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
“My son Daniel couldn’t be here today, sadly. He’s shooting a movie in Bulgaria, and tell me that doesn’t sound like an episode right out of Schitt’s Creek, but it’s true.

“My second son, Jim, is here, from American Pie, and I love the fact you’re here, Jason, honestly.”

Levy portrayed Noah Levenstein, the father of Biggs’s character Jim, on American Pie in the 1999 hit film and the sequels.

The Canadian actor also said his wife, Deborah Divine, is the funniest member of his family.

Eugene Levy Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
He said: “You can’t have your name put on a star in Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back and Debs had mine for 47 years, there would be no star without you.”

Regarding his five-decade career, he added, “How rewarding was that, a life spent making people laugh?”

During his career, Levy has starred in hit films, including Cheaper By The Dozen 2 and Father Of The Bride Part II – both with Steve Martin.