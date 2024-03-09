American Pie reunion as Eugene Levy receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Eugene Levy was reunited with his American Pie co-star Jason Biggs during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony 25 years after the original film premiered.

The Emmy-winning actor, who was honoured in the category of television, was also reunited with his Schitt’s Creek on-screen wife Catherine O’Hara, and his real-life daughter Sarah Levy, who plays Twyla Sands on the hit TV show.

He and his son Daniel co-created Schitt’s Creek, which first aired in 2015. The show won nine Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series, during its TV tenure.

Eugene Levy, left, and Catherine O’Hara attend a ceremony honouring Levy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

“My son Daniel couldn’t be here today, sadly. He’s shooting a movie in Bulgaria, and tell me that doesn’t sound like an episode right out of Schitt’s Creek, but it’s true.

“My second son, Jim, is here, from American Pie, and I love the fact you’re here, Jason, honestly.”

Levy portrayed Noah Levenstein, the father of Biggs’s character Jim, on American Pie in the 1999 hit film and the sequels.

The Canadian actor also said his wife, Deborah Divine, is the funniest member of his family.

Eugene Levy with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

He said: “You can’t have your name put on a star in Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back and Debs had mine for 47 years, there would be no star without you.”

Regarding his five-decade career, he added, “How rewarding was that, a life spent making people laugh?”

During his career, Levy has starred in hit films, including Cheaper By The Dozen 2 and Father Of The Bride Part II – both with Steve Martin.