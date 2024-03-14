Dua Lipa and Coldplay to headline Glastonbury with Shania Twain in legends slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dua Lipa and Coldplay to headline Glastonbury with Shania Twain in legends slot

By Press Association
Dua Lipa will headline Glastonbury for the first time. (Ian West/PA)
Country pop superstar Shania Twain will join headliners British singer Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and American singer Sza for Glastonbury 2024.

Canadian singer Twain, known for hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will perform in the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset which is being held from June 26 to 30.

The five-time Grammy award-winner has sold more than 100 million records, making her one of the most successful musicians.

Twain told Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I really am so excited. I mean, the best part of it is being able to share it now. It’s just so exciting. It’s been hard to keep it to myself, to be honest. So I’m really glad that this is announced. And I’m just buzzing.

“There’s like a stamp that comes with this slot and I feel like I’m there, I’ve arrived at this slot. It’s going to be gorgeous, at sunset time, it is stunning. I’ve watched some of the other performances and I’m already planning what I’m going to wear. You know, all that exciting stuff.”

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis had previously revealed she had booked a major female artist for the slot.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Shania Twain will be in the legends slot (Ian West/PA)

Also taking to the Pyramid stage will be US rock band LCD Soundsystem, British rapper Little Simz, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 80s chart-topper singer Cyndi Lauper and British soul star Olivia Dean.

Hidden Figures star and US singer Janelle Monae, Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka, British singer-songwriter Paul Heaton, UK rock band Keane, British singer Paloma Faith and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr are also among those performing on the main stage.

Before Dua Lipa was announced for the first day of the festival, which marks her Pyramid stage debut, she revealed her first album in four years on Wednesday.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I have dreamt of this moment all my life. Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations!!!

“I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!!”

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The Sunday night headliner is Sza (Ian West/PA)

Her third studio album, which will arrive on May 3, will feature 11 tracks including hit singles Houdini and Training Season, and comes after she won the best pop act award at the Brits earlier this month.

Coldplay will make their first Pyramid stage appearance since 2016 on the Saturday night, becoming the first act to headline Glastonbury five times.

They move ahead of The Cure, who have taken a headline slot four times.

The Sunday night headliner is Grammy and Brit winner Sza, real name Solana Imani Rowe, known for the songs Snooze and Ghost In The Machine featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

On the Other Stage is American rock band The National, Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Brit Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party, Anne-Marie, Dry Your Eyes singer The Streets and Northern Ireland band Two Door Cinema Club.