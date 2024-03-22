Simpsons gag comes true as Cypress Hill and London Symphony Orchestra team up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simpsons gag comes true as Cypress Hill and London Symphony Orchestra team up

By Press Association
A Simpsons gag has come to life as hip-hop group Cypress Hill and London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) announce they will perform a concert together at the Royal Albert Hall this summer (Eitan Miskevich/PA)
A Simpsons gag has come to life as hip-hop group Cypress Hill and London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) announce they will perform a concert together at the Royal Albert Hall this summer.

In the animated US comedy programme’s 1996 episode, Homerpalooza, which sees Homer takes his children to a music festival, a staff member asks who has “ordered” the LSO “possibly while high” before adding: “Cypress Hill I’m looking in your direction.”

The hip-hop outfit, known for songs including I Wanna Get High, asks the ensemble, who are wearing black suits and bowties, if they know their song Insane In The Brain before they perform the hit track together.

Cypress Hill
Cypress Hill will perform alongside the London Symphony Orchestra for the first time in July (Eitan Miskevich/PA)

In July, the hip-hop outfit hailing from California, comprised of B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo, will be joined by the LSO and conductor Troy Miller, who will provide orchestral arrangements of the band’s songs, including hits from their seminal 1993 album Black Sunday.

Cypress Hill said: “We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall.

“It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”

Kathryn McDowell, the LSO’s managing director said: “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream – but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment!

“Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artistic and PolyArts for making it all happen.”

Lucy Noble, artistic director at entertainment company AEG Presents, said: “AEG Artistic is extremely thrilled to be working with Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra on such a unique and long-awaited concert.

“It’s been a long time since these two legendary acts paired up in Springfield, but we know that the real thing will be worth the wait.”

Writers of The Simpsons have gained a reputation for appearing to predict events in the real world, most notably hinting in an episode from 2000 that Donald Trump would one day be president.

The Homerpalooza episode follows Homer as he takes his family to a music festival where bands Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth, and songwriter Peter Frampton perform, as well as the famed rap group.

Last year Cypress Hill, who released their eponymous debut album in 1991, celebrated their 30th anniversary of Black Sunday by performing three symphonic shows across the US, but this will be their first time performing with the LSO.

Cypress Hill With London Symphony Orchestra will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 10 and presale tickets will be available from March 26 at 10am while general tickets will go on sale from March 27 at 10am.