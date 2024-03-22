Simpsons gag comes true as Cypress Hill and London Symphony Orchestra team up

A Simpsons gag has come to life as hip-hop group Cypress Hill and London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) announce they will perform a concert together at the Royal Albert Hall this summer.

In the animated US comedy programme’s 1996 episode, Homerpalooza, which sees Homer takes his children to a music festival, a staff member asks who has “ordered” the LSO “possibly while high” before adding: “Cypress Hill I’m looking in your direction.”

The hip-hop outfit, known for songs including I Wanna Get High, asks the ensemble, who are wearing black suits and bowties, if they know their song Insane In The Brain before they perform the hit track together.

Cypress Hill will perform alongside the London Symphony Orchestra for the first time in July (Eitan Miskevich/PA)

In July, the hip-hop outfit hailing from California, comprised of B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo, will be joined by the LSO and conductor Troy Miller, who will provide orchestral arrangements of the band’s songs, including hits from their seminal 1993 album Black Sunday.

Cypress Hill said: “We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall.

“It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”

Kathryn McDowell, the LSO’s managing director said: “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream – but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment!

“Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artistic and PolyArts for making it all happen.”

Lucy Noble, artistic director at entertainment company AEG Presents, said: “AEG Artistic is extremely thrilled to be working with Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra on such a unique and long-awaited concert.

“It’s been a long time since these two legendary acts paired up in Springfield, but we know that the real thing will be worth the wait.”

Writers of The Simpsons have gained a reputation for appearing to predict events in the real world, most notably hinting in an episode from 2000 that Donald Trump would one day be president.

The Homerpalooza episode follows Homer as he takes his family to a music festival where bands Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth, and songwriter Peter Frampton perform, as well as the famed rap group.

Last year Cypress Hill, who released their eponymous debut album in 1991, celebrated their 30th anniversary of Black Sunday by performing three symphonic shows across the US, but this will be their first time performing with the LSO.

Cypress Hill With London Symphony Orchestra will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on July 10 and presale tickets will be available from March 26 at 10am while general tickets will go on sale from March 27 at 10am.